David Muir supports new co-star Deborah Roberts during 'meaningful' moment praised by fans

Deborah Roberts and her co-star David Muir are kicking off the holiday week by doing some good for the community first.

The two, who recently officially became 20/20 co-anchors on ABC, got together with the rest of their colleagues for volunteering in an effort to combat food insecurity amid the holiday season.

Later sharing photos from their time with City Meals, they were praised by fans who were subsequently left inspired to follow suit.

Deborah took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a slew of photos from their day spent volunteering, first sharing a photo where she and David appear deep in conversation as they pack boxes and boxes of meals.

She also shared plenty of selfies with her ABC crew surrounded by stacks of boxes, and capped things off with a sweet photo next to her co-host.

In her caption, she then wrote: "During the hustle and bustle of this season, we can’t forget that so many of our neighbors are struggling with food insecurity," adding: "Especially the elderly."

She continued: "So, it was a meaningful moment to gather with my @abc2020 team including my co anchor and pal @davidmuirabc to package meals @citymeals to offer nourishment to our city’s homebound folks.

"We got competitive and packed more than 3-thousand packs, which will be delivered on weekends and holidays," she went on.

© Instagram The 20/20 co-anchors were praised by fans

Deborah concluded: "Some of the recipients are 100 years old! So grateful for this outing to give back."

Her fans and industry colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their praise for the ABC team, with Today Show star Bobbi Thomas writing: "Amazing, you rock," as others followed suit with: "Human mankind! This is what we all should be doing if able," and: "Awesomeness. Thank you for blessing those who need a blessing," as well as: "Thank you very much for all your greatness and service for people in need. Many blessings. And happy holidays," plus another fan also added: "The gift of kindness is what this time of year and the whole year is all about."

