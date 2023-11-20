David Muir spotlights $7 million lakeside private life with tribute to rarely-seen family

David Muir shared a rare glimpse into his private life on social media on Sunday, November 19 with a sweet tribute to his niece Baryl.

The daughter of his sister, Rebecca, was seen in a beautiful photo shared by her mom, in which she was surrounded by a full field of flowers near their home in upstate New York.

"Happy birthday," David, 50, sweetly wrote with a heart emoji alongside the snap, which also highlighted some of the natural beauty in the region the World News Tonight anchor calls home.

© Instagram David shared a celebratory photo of niece Baryl Malcolm on her birthday

David has one older sister and two younger step-siblings, plus six nieces and three nephews to dote over, who'll occasionally make appearances on his social feed.

The TV journalist purchased a lakeside home in Skaneateles Lake for $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering just enough space for David and his dog, Axel.

WATCH: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he told close friend Kelly Ripa during an appearance on her talk show back in 2022, explaining that he spent most of his summer upstate restoring the property.

In an interview with Syracuse.com in 2016, the ABC News stalwart was full of nothing but love and adoration for his upbringing in Central New York.

"I still love coming home to Central New York," he told the outlet. "I love going to Wegmans, where I proudly worked, and it's the sensibilities of the people back home in Central New York who really drive me in putting together this newscast every night because it reflects America."

© Instagram The World News Tonight anchor is a doting uncle

David also loves spending time on the water, whether it's with family or just on a solo trip 'round the lake with Axel in tow, wowing fans with a rare shirtless photo shared on Live, in which his muscles became a point of fascination for the audience and Kelly herself.

When he appeared on the ABC talk show in 2020 (back when it was still Live with Kelly and Ryan with former co-host Ryan Seacrest), David gushed about having the German Shorthair Pointer in his life and how much it helped to have a friend during the pandemic.

© Instagram David loves nothing more than a relaxed weekend with his dog Axel in their Central New York home

"I actually do think that pets are the unsung heroes of all this," he said. "This dog, particularly, bird dog, squirrel dog, frog dog. I mean, you find a frog in the pool, he's good for three hours, just staring at it."

Kelly commended him for continuing to provide reliable reporting during the early stages of lockdown, both at the desk and on the field, and credited Axel for helping him get through it.

© ABC The ABC News anchor will often spend his day by the water

"I would think that Axel would be a big part of helping you decompress," Kelly told David at the time, to which he responded: "Coming home to the dog helps put things back in perspective."

