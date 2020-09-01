Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse inside her charming blue themed foyer and front room The actress shares her home with her three children and husband

Reese Witherspoon opened the doors to her beautiful LA mansion and fans were instantly blown away by her gorgeous, blue decor.

The star is featuring on an episode of the new Netflix show The Home Edit and gave fans a sneak peek inside her plush property during the preview of the exciting project.

In the clip released on the show’s Instagram page, Reese welcomed the company founders and the show’s television hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, into her house so they could get her closet organised.

While viewers will have to wait until the show official premieres on September 9 to find out what Reese’s wardrobes really look like, in the meantime they can soak up her stunning foyer and front room.

The actress chatted to the women in the entrance to her home which sported stunning wooden floors and soft, blue-and-white wallpaper.

Reese welcomed the show into her home

Behind them, there was an airy front room with crisp, white carpet and blue-and-white furniture to match the walls in the foyer.

The light shone in through large windows decorated with simple white drapes.

Reese’s choice of decor bore a striking resemblance to the kinds of prints she uses in her Southern-inspired clothing line, Draper James.

One look at her Instagram page and it’s clear the blue-and-white theme runs throughout her home in the Pacific Palisades.

Reese shares her stylish, Californian home with her sons Deacon, 16 - with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe - and Tennessee, seven, from her current husband, Jim Toth.

Even Reese's wardrobe has a blue theme

Her daughter Ava, 20 - whose father is Ryan - has been away at college in Berkeley, but due to the coronavirus pandemic has returned home to her mum.

Reese admitted she laid on her daughter’s bed and cried when she left home, so she’s likely happy to have her home for a little while.

