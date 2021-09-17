Jake Quickenden's plush Essex home where he recovered from SAS injury The singer injured his shoulder on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win

Jake Quickenden was one of several contestants who were forced to leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on medical grounds.

The star injured his shoulder during one of the challenges, and was later pictured in hospital – but he was no doubt excited to get home to his now-fiancée Sophie Church.

They live in Essex with their son Leo and Sophie's son Freddie from a previous relationship. Take a look at Jake's photos inside his plush property…

WATCH: Jake Quickenden shares house tour ahead of photoshoot

Jake Quickenden's kitchen

The singer showed off the sleek grey kitchen as he cradled Sophie's baby bump in January. The room has pale grey cupboards, white work surfaces and large cream wall tiles, with windows providing plenty of natural light.

Jake Quickenden's dining room

Jake and Sophie's dining room features a modern glass table and blue velvet chairs, while three pendant lights hang overhead.

Jake Quickenden's living room

A blue velvet sofa is positioned underneath the window and a series of family photos are positioned on the windowsill. Jake also has a marble-effect coffee table that holds plenty of snacks.

Jake Quickenden's nursery

Baby Leo has his own chic nursery, which Jake proudly showed off ahead of his birth. It has plush grey carpets and white walls that match the cot, while a feature wall has white wainscoting and dark blue paint. A white chair is positioned next to the cot and the tot's clothes had been neatly hung on a rail attached to a shelf on the wall, which was topped with cuddly toys.

Freddie's bedroom, meanwhile, follows a monochrome theme. As well as a single bed with a metal frame, the room is decorated with cream carpets, white walls and black wardrobes.

Jake Quickenden's bedroom

The 33-year-old showed off his all-white bedroom with a sweet snap of Leo, who he had brought into the master bedroom for a morning cuddle. White sheets matched the neutral headboard and lampshades.

Another room has a double bed with a grey headboard, white bedside tables and a metallic lampshade. Pictures hung in black frames above the bed, which Jake attempted to jump over in a TikTok video.

Jake Quickenden's bathroom

Sophie shared a look at the bathroom as she enjoyed a bubble bath. The tub was surrounded by cream tiles and indoor plants, and two picture frames hung on the wall above her.

Jake Quickenden's garden

The garden boasts a large set of outdoor furniture that is perfect for entertaining. Benches and seats topped with grey cushions surround the table, while umbrellas offer the family shade.

Elsewhere, a dark corner sofa and table are positioned against the fence, with a cream carpet and plant finishing off the outdoor seating area.

