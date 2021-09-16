Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's new bedroom has eye-catching feature The couple have been building their Essex home

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's new home is shaping up to be very luxurious, especially their bedroom.

On their official home Instagram account, @wrightyhome, the couple shared a look at an incredible feature inside their master bedroom – uninterrupted views of the expansive countryside.

"Bedroom views," Mark wrote, and the comments quickly came flooding in from fans. One remarked: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home."

A large section of the wall had been removed, which is likely where double doors will lead onto a balcony. Judging by the CGI images Mark previously posted, it appears as though their bedroom could be on the first floor at the back of the white Georgian manor house, which will overlook a set of stairs that lead down to an outdoor swimming pool.

The couple's new bedroom boasts stunning views

The Brassic actress and the former TOWIE star are in the process of building their dream home from scratch. They purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Mark and Michelle - got married in 2015 - have kept their fans updated with their home transformation along the way, revealing there are a further two bedrooms on the upper floor which will both have massive en suite bathrooms.

Mark and Michelle are building their dream Georgian manor house

TV star Mark even revealed on Thursday that they are creating a living room area that is "a cinema in terms of sound and visual."

Showing off the first TV wall, Mark filmed workmen preparing the wires for a new TV above an electric fire. Pointing to the ceiling, he added: "All these are speakers, plastered in speakers."

Michelle Keegan unveiled her former bedroom during an interview on This Morning

Detailing their decoration plans, he said: "It's going to be a plush living room, all pictures on the wall."

We have no doubt the finished interior will be absolutely stunning.

