Kylie Jenner's massive swimming pool looks like a dreamy resort in new bump-baring video

Kylie Jenner may have kept her first pregnancy private, but now that she’s expecting her second child, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has no problem showing off her baby bump - in very stylish ways - and revealing things about her pregnancy she never had before.

During an interview for Vogue’s famed 73 Questions video series, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was glowing as she popped up on camera wearing a white crop top that bared her belly, paired with a chic blazer with structured shoulders and jeans. Kylie also rocked her raven locks in soft waves that cascaded down her back.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner announces she's expecting her second child

As the fashionista answered the producer’s questions, she walked around her home, giving fans a glimpse at her breathtaking living room, pool, and backyard. Her daughter Stormi could be seen in the clip too, opening the door for Vogue’s team with an adorable smile, and swinging on a swing set as her grandmother Kris Jenner pushed her.

As for that pregnancy info, when she was asked what she’s been craving lately, Kylie said “Frozen yogurt and In-N-Out, always.” When Kris asked her about the biggest thing she has learned about herself after becoming a mom, she said, “how much patience I have.”

WATCH: Kylie answers 73 questions for Vogue about her pregnancy and more

As for Kylie’s gorgeous estate, her plush living room, decorated with neutral colors, including a plush sectional, a marble coffee table, and a beige rug. It had an open wall that opened to her dreamy resort-like pool area, which came complete with an Olympic-sized swimming pool and built-in cabanas.

A long table and plenty of chairs sat near the pool - the perfect setting for lunch or dinner with family and/or friends.

Kylie put her baby bump on display in her home wearing a white mini dress

In another side of the living room area, a flat-screen TV topped a glam fireplace, which sat against a marbled wall.

Kylie recently launched her latest beauty brand Kylie Baby, a vegan and hypoallergenic line for kids. “Kylie Baby is a brand that I started when I became a mom and I just wanted conscious and safe baby care," she said when she was asked what exactly it entailed as she strolled around her home.

Now we just have one question: When can we move in?

