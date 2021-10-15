Prince William unveils his stunning home office view – and we're jealous The Duke of Cambridge lives at Kensington Palace

While the world has been working from home for over a year now, we've had time to make our home office spaces look lovely, but the truth of the matter is that we are still very jealous of Prince William and his gorgeous desk view.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton and Prince William's country home will blow your mind

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William reveals concerns for Prince George's generation

The Duke of Cambridge shared a candid photograph on Thursday to start an Instagram Q&A regarding the Earthshot Prize (an environmental initiative backed by the royal), and the picture revealed exactly what he sees when he's sat at his desk inside Kensington Palace.

The Duke shared the view from his desk online

The large dark wood desk had a pen pot on it, a piece of paper with 'Earthshot Q&A' written on it, as well as an ornate wooden box. Beyond the grand desk there is a cream sofa decorated with red fringe cushions. A sofa which we have seen both Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton sit on before for virtual appearances.

The walls of the room are painted in a subtle cream shade, while the ceiling is white with an opulent cornice detailing around the perimeter.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual sleeping arrangements at London home revealed

SEE: Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's £1.88million flat they lived in for free

William often uses this room for virtual apperances

This unique vantage point also unveiled that behind the sofa is a large gold-framed painting flanked by two downlighters. To one side of the sofa is a red cushioned wooden chair and the other has a large plant bringing some nature to the space. We wish our home office was this luxurious!

William sat on this sofa to deliver a personal video message to the England team when they embarked on the World Cup. This particular clip allowed fans to see the painting up close which features bows and horses in an idyllic countryside setting.

The royal couple live at Kensington Palace

Behind the Duke was a styled piled of books, including Kate Middleton's own Hold Still book. Additionally, the sideboard displayed a colourful urn-shaped vase, a traditional-looking lamp, and a purple floral arrangement.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.