Today's Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside daughter's stylish bedroom The NBC star is a doting mother to children Vale and Charles

Today star Savannah Guthrie has one very organized little girl – so much so that's she even landed herself a 'job' with none other than The Home Edit.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie has fans falling in love with her 70s style

The doting mother took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo from inside her daughter Vale's bedroom, showing how the six-year-old had color arranged her hair accessories on her bed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make a big change to their show

Giving a glimpse inside her stylish pink-themed room in the process, the picture saw an assortment of scrunchies and hairbands spread out on her bed in their various colorways.

"Omg she organized her hair accessories by color @thehomeedit girls are you hiring 6 year olds?" Savannah wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie causes a stir with latest photo from family home

The Home Edit were quick to reply to the journalist's post, writing: "She's hired," alongside a series of star emojis.

Savannah's daughter has a ton of adorable accessories

Fans were equally as impressed, with one writing: "This is impressive," while another wrote: "This is inspiring!" A third added: "Wow! She loves hair accessories. Colour blocking is amazing."

Savannah is a doting mother to Vale and son Charles, four, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah even spent several months co-hosting Today from her house.

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party.

Savannah is mom to Vale and her 4-year-old son Charles

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares exciting news - and her co-stars have the best reaction

At their wedding party, it was reported that the DJ played a recording of the NBC News Special Report music, and Savannah and Mike told guests that she was four months pregnant.

Savannah and her family live in a beautiful home in Upstate New York

"It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," sources told People at the time.

The TV star lives in the city and also has a beautiful country home in Upstate New York, where the family spent the majority of their time during the height of the pandemic last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.