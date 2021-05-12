Serena Williams wows fans as she poses by infinity pool Her pool is to die for!

Tennis supreme Serena Williams certainly knows how to live the luxurious life if her home infinity pool is anything to go by.

In a shot taken by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the tennis champion posed up a storm in a black top with the word 'LOVE' written vertically on it.

The star also flashed the tops of her incredibly toned legs in the stunning shot.

But although Serena was stunning in the serene snap, the picture also caught the couple's home pool and its breathtaking scenery.

Their infinity pool aptly looks like it goes on for infinity, and gives them the perfect view of their surroundings.

And if the couple don't want to dip into their pool, there's plenty of room around it for them to relax in, as the outskirts featured four deck chairs, two of which were underneath umbrellas.

Serena's pool is incredible!

"When the @dispo roll develops just right," Alexis wrote, and Serena responded to the snap, saying: "Love this one."

Many fans agreed, as they called the seven-time Wimbledon champion "beautiful" or posted flame emojis.

"Literally adore your love for her and yesss with the slight shade," commented one fan, while Olivia Munn added: "Q U E E N."

Serena has the perfect swimwear for dipping into the pool, and she can twin with her daughter when she does it as they have matching swimsuits.

In an adorable snap the tennis star shared on Instagram, she could be seen posing poolside with 3-year-old Alexis Olympia wearing matching pink Nike one-piece swimsuits, and Olympia's Qai Qai doll was standing just a few feet away from them rocking a lookalike swimsuit too.

Serena is a doting mum to Alexis Olympia

"When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too. How amazing is this @ehrmannspartners view?", Serena captioned the adorable photo.

And that was just the latest time Serena and her daughter have twinned in matching swimwear. On the heels of their Stuart Weitzman campaign, the fashionistas struck poses poolside last month with their hands on their hips in the cutest matching swimsuits.

Alexis even propped up her toe to take the pose to another level.

In the precious snap, the tyke can be seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with 'wild child'. Serena stands at her side wearing a one-piece topped with 'the shady one'.

