Serena Williams' new home transformation sends fans wild

Serena Williams is in the habit of impressing her fans – usually with incredible tennis wins – but this time her loyal following was blown away by her Florida home renovation photos.

The Olympic champion took to Instagram to share photographs of her jaw-dropping his-and-hers bathrooms which have been designed by her sister Venus' interior design company, V Starr, and her 13.1million Instagram fans were seriously flabbergasted.

One user commented: "OMG!!! GORG!!!!" and another added: "Wow! This is beautiful!"

The series of images showed off two different bathrooms, both vast in size, one with a chic white theme and the other with a more edgy black design.

Serena has his-and-hers bathrooms at her luxury Florida residence

Both of the washrooms have extra large walk-in showers, and the white and gold marble bathroom even has a free-standing tub, a feature which many followers were particularly impressed by.

Many also joked that separate bathrooms are clearly the key to a happy marriage!

The family have an art gallery inside their house

The bathroom windows offer up plenty of light and palm tree views for the couple, but with these striking designs, the inside is just as mesmerising as the outside landscape.

It is not the first look we've had at Serena's epic home transformation as she invited Architectural Digest in for a tour of the abode, showing off her art gallery, trophy room, karaoke space and wine cellar.

The champion houses her trophies in a special room

The property, of course, comes with an at-home gym for Serena's gruelling workouts, but one thing that might surprise you, though, is that Serena waived a tennis court. Speaking to Architectural Digest, the star explained that she "wanted to separate home from work".

Serena spent a total of three years transforming the house into her dream family home, but the original plans weren't with Alexis in mind, since works began shortly after they met. But, now with his-and-hers bathrooms, it is clear that Alexis is making his stamp, too.

