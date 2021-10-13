Serena Williams dazzles in a chic co-ord, but her boots have everyone talking We want them in our closets asap.

Serena Williams keeps proving she not only serves up fierce swings on the tennis court but fierce looks when she's off of it too.

MORE: Serena Williams is positively glowing in figure-hugging gown in beachside photos

The tennis star got fans talking when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her lounging in her home on her white and wooden staircase wearing an ivory wrapped rib sweater topped with gold buttons that she paired with matching shorts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills

But it was her shoes that took the ensemble to another level.

RELATED: Serena Williams sets Instagram on fire in a body-skimming dress you need to see

Serena finished the outfit with a pair of on-trend, lace-up, metallic gold booties, and a coordinating gold watch, and she wore her hair in soft waves.

"New Week energy," she captioned the photo.

Serena's metallic gold boots took her ensemble to the next level

Fans went wild over the snap and swooned over the athlete’s stiletto heels. "Those boots," one follower wrote, while another added: "Cool boots!"

MORE: Serena Williams is a radiant beauty in a silk dress on the beach

It was just the latest time that Serena wowed fans with one of her looks.

Earlier this month, the fashionista shared a photo of herself enjoying a chic picnic and posed up a storm while sitting on a picnic blanket on a beach in a silk slip dress.

The rose gold number looked so cozy that it could’ve doubled as luxe loungewear, and Serena looked incredible in it as her skin glowed in the sun.

Serena's glam picnic and slip dress made fans swoon

But it wasn’t just her ensemble that caught fans’ eyes, it was also her glam picnic spread, which came complete with a cheese platter, bread, several fruits and berries, and a glass of wine.

"Mentally I'm here," she captioned the photographs, along with emojis of all the different things that lay on her blanket.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to shout out the tennis icon's stunning new look, as well as gush over the lavish spread right next to her.

One commented: "You and that platter look so good!!!" Another said: "The skin is looking smooth," with a third adding: "If looking like a snack was a person." Many others simply dropped heart-eyed and flame emojis.

The sports superstar had been giving us major style inspo all summer long, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for autumn.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.