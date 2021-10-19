23 best housewarming gift ideas that are unique, personal and practical for new homes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Housewarming gift shopping isn't easy. After you've scrolled through endless pages of cups and glasses, it's time to find something different. Allow us to help you think outside the box – from personalised new home presents through to unique finds. Check out these amazing new home gifts that will be a hit with homeowners…

The best housewarming gift ideas

Best housewarming gifts for couples

No more forgetting where you've put your keys – how cute is this personalised hook for couples?

New home couples key holder, £12, Etsy

A personalised carafe? Wine not! The perfect dinner party item which will get used time and time again.

Sagaform wine carafe with personalised stopper, £41, Lisa Angel

This brie-lliant gift will delight cheese lovers by adding a boujee feel to cheese and wine parties.

Agate cheese knives, £24, Amara

Best housewarming gift baskets and hampers

The crème de la crème of hampers, this Fortnum and & Mason beauty will be well received, trust us.

The housewarming hamper, £130, Fortnum & Mason

Afternoon tea treats will be the perfect welcome in any new home

The Kensington teatime hamper, £40, Marks & Spencer

From prosecco to a cute candle, this is the bumper gift that does it all.

New home gift bag, £50, John Lewis

Best housewarming gifts for new homeowners

A modern door number sign to be admired by friends, family and delivery drivers alike.

Acrylic house sign, £16.99, Getting Personal

A vibrant addition to any room, this house number picture comes in four shades and six different sizes.

House number wall art, £8.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

The cutest keyring to go on a new set of keys, complete with address coordinates.

Personalised coordinates keyring, £12, Etsy

Best housewarming gifts for students

Perfect for students and new homeowners alike, these genius starter kits have all the essentials.

Home starter kits, from £179, Noah

No kitchen party would be complete without a neon sign – and this one can be personalised!

Personalisable neon sign, £13, Argos

Best housewarming gifts for women

Bring an injection of zen into any home office with this genius USB powered diffuser.

Portable electronic diffuser, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

A bunch of flowers is a lovely gesture, but how about a fresh bouquet every month? A flower subscription is a unique housewarming gift that will keep them smiling.

Flower subscriptions, from £17, Bloom & Wild

Best housewarming gifts for men

Give the gift of singing in the shower with this stylish shower speaker.

Typo shower speaker, £20, ASOS

Best housewarming gifts for families

Proving doormats don't have to be boring, introducing this rainbow delight to brighten any entranceway.

Rainbow doormat, £16.99, Amazon

Give a giggle to the family movers with this brilliant card.

New home card £3.49, Moonpig

Best housewarming gifts for plant lovers

This best-selling planter is an affordable housewarming gift that green-fingered fans will love.

Rattan planter, £12.99, H&M

Move over terrariums, propagation stations are where it is at!

Propagation station, £20.96, Etsy

A pretty plant which can't be killed – ideal for those who love greenery but don't like the commitment.

Habitat faux bonsai plant, £18, Argos

Best housewarming gifts for stylish pals

Nothing beats fresh white sheets, and they make a lovely new home gift for anyone.

Seville bed linen collection, from £18, DUSK

Salt and pepper shaking never looked so good. A housewarming gift that will make Instagram for sure.

Tile salt and pepper shakers, £16, Anthropologie

Handwashing gets luxe with a little help from The White Company – the perfect duo to have beside the sink.

Lime and bay hand wash and lotion set, £28, The White Company

A pretty yet practical housewarming gift – we adore this statement cutlery set.

Ciara cutlery set, £29.76, Wayfair

