21 best bright home accessories & decor ideas for a happy home: From pink, neon & rainbow colours

Colourful home decor ideas and bright home decoration. From pink, neon & rainbow colours. Whether it's for the living room, bedroom, kitchen, office or you're just looking for accessories to brighten up your home. From lighting to candles, wall art, wallpaper and more...
I absolutely love bright colours, and while I know neutrals are very much in vogue right now, I'm just a little bit bored of all the rattan, beige and grey homeware. It's a well-known fact that bright colours can really boost your mood so I decided to shop the high-street (and the internet!) for some epic homeware that will give us all the dopamine hit with just one look.
Lucy Hamilton (aka @lucyhamiltonathome on Instagram)
I follow a lot of bright colour enthusiasts on Instagram - and I particularly love Lucy Hamilton (above) who spent four years and over £25k trying to create her dream colourful home. She now has an incredible website for all your bright decor home essentials. If you're looking to add some colour to your feed I'm also a fan of @paintthetownpastel, @moveovermagnolia, and @pinkhouseliving.
For a colourful home, I've discovered that you can start small and purchase the little things that can make a big impact; I'm talking bright rainbow colours, a touch of neon, jazzy prints and possibly a few things that you'll really want even though you probably don't need. With bright colours, you don't have to go wild when it comes to adding colour to your home, you can do it with just a couple of little touches; a piece of artwork on the wall, a bright confetti light or even just some cool kitchenware. Ready to be inspired?
Colour change light-up candle, £9.50, M&S
Assouline travel book in various colours, £70, Anthropologie
Lovestar rainbow confetti heart vase, $195, Lovestar
Bombay Duck colourful cushions with pom poms, £39.99, Amazon
Bright rainbow Fairholme Studio candles, £35 for a set of eight, Liberty London
Ocean Drive multi-coloured rug, from £80, Next
Atmosphere pink globe, £105, John Lewis
Overose Holo Nudesse Candle, £52, Cult Beauty
You Are My Sunshine A2 screen print, £100, Hannah Carvell
Kubrick pink armchair, £399, MADE.COM
Matthew Williamson neon silk cushion, £86, Amara
Sophie Tea Art heart painting, deposit £250, Sophie Tea Art
Harlequin rainbow brights wallpaper, £35, John Lewis
Multi-coloured handmade plant pots, £16 each, Etsy
Emma Bridgewater x Russell Hobbs polka dot colourful hand mixer, £189, Emma Bridgewater (available 1 August)
Bright gallery wall, £25, Dunelm
Neon Candles rainbow twisted candles, £25, Etsy
Our Place Always Pan in Zest yellow, £140, OurPlace
Fiesta multi-coloured tufted bunting, £20, Urban Outfitters
Smeg 50s-style orange fridge-freezer with icebox, £1,439, John Lewis
Pink Happy doormat, £22, LucyHamiltonAtHome
