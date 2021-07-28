21 best bright home accessories & decor ideas for a happy home: From pink, neon & rainbow colours

I absolutely love bright colours, and while I know neutrals are very much in vogue right now, I'm just a little bit bored of all the rattan, beige and grey homeware. It's a well-known fact that bright colours can really boost your mood so I decided to shop the high-street (and the internet!) for some epic homeware that will give us all the dopamine hit with just one look.

I follow a lot of bright colour enthusiasts on Instagram - and I particularly love Lucy Hamilton (above) who spent four years and over £25k trying to create her dream colourful home. She now has an incredible website for all your bright decor home essentials. If you're looking to add some colour to your feed I'm also a fan of @paintthetownpastel, @moveovermagnolia, and @pinkhouseliving.

For a colourful home, I've discovered that you can start small and purchase the little things that can make a big impact; I'm talking bright rainbow colours, a touch of neon, jazzy prints and possibly a few things that you'll really want even though you probably don't need. With bright colours, you don't have to go wild when it comes to adding colour to your home, you can do it with just a couple of little touches; a piece of artwork on the wall, a bright confetti light or even just some cool kitchenware. Ready to be inspired?

Colour change light-up candle, £9.50, M&S

Assouline travel book in various colours, £70, Anthropologie

Lovestar rainbow confetti heart vase, $195, Lovestar

Bombay Duck colourful cushions with pom poms, £39.99, Amazon

Bright rainbow Fairholme Studio candles, £35 for a set of eight, Liberty London

Ocean Drive multi-coloured rug, from £80, Next

Atmosphere pink globe, £105, John Lewis

Overose Holo Nudesse Candle, £52, Cult Beauty

You Are My Sunshine A2 screen print, £100, Hannah Carvell

Kubrick pink armchair, £399, MADE.COM

Matthew Williamson neon silk cushion, £86, Amara

Sophie Tea Art heart painting, deposit £250, Sophie Tea Art

Harlequin rainbow brights wallpaper, £35, John Lewis

Multi-coloured handmade plant pots, £16 each, Etsy

Emma Bridgewater x Russell Hobbs polka dot colourful hand mixer, £189, Emma Bridgewater (available 1 August)

Bright gallery wall, £25, Dunelm

Neon Candles rainbow twisted candles, £25, Etsy

Our Place Always Pan in Zest yellow, £140, OurPlace

Fiesta multi-coloured tufted bunting, £20, Urban Outfitters

Smeg 50s-style orange fridge-freezer with icebox, £1,439, John Lewis

Pink Happy doormat, £22, LucyHamiltonAtHome

