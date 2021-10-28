Kelly Clarkson's children steal the show as they transform family home - see inside The Voice coach has a beautiful home in LA

Kelly Clarkson lives in a beautiful home in Los Angeles where she recently moved to after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The Voice coach lives in the five-bedroom property with her two young children, River and Remington, and it sounds like it's a home filled with fun if the star's latest video is anything to go by.

On Wednesday, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside the property to reveal her children's impressive decorating skills.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remi in hilarious new video

River and Remi had put together a spooktacular Halloween display in the family's living room, decorating a miniature haunted village complete with a fairground ride, pumpkin patches and lit up trees.

The display was set up in front of the window, giving fans a glimpse inside their sprawling garden in the process.

Proud mom Kelly wrote alongside the video: "I helped a bit but mostly this is the work of my 5 and 7 year old! It's almost Halloween and our household is ready y'all!"

Kelly Clarkson was proud of her children's incredible Halloween display

Fans were just as impressed as Kelly with the finished display, with one writing: "They did an amazing job! Impressive," while another wrote: "Bravo, they did a good job." A third added: "That is awesome!"

The singer shares her two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The pair married in 2013 after a year of dating and went on to welcome River a year later, followed by son Remy in 2016.

Brandon also has two older children from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth – Seth and Savannah.

Kelly Clarkson with her children, stepchildren and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

In June 2020, 39-year-old Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

