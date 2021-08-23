Melissa Joan Hart opens up about surprise health diagnosis in new video from her bed The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star was inundated with support from fans

Melissa Joan Hart has been resting at home over the past few days after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Despite being vaccinated, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star was diagnosed with Covid-19, and had been struggling to breathe as a result.

However, on Sunday, the actress updated fans with a new video from bed, sharing some more positive news about her condition.

VIDEO: Melissa Joan Hart updated her fans following her Covid-19 diagnosis

She said: "I want to let you know I'm doing much better. Feel like I'm probably, like, 75 per cent. My last video, I was probably like 20/ 25 per cent. Ugh. It's been a rough week but feeling better."

Melissa's 15-year-old son Mason also contracted Covid and while he was also feeling better, the star's youngest son Tucker, eight, has now tested positive.

"Tucker, my little one, is positive," she said, adding that her little boy currently has no symptoms.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star opened up about her Covid battle last week

The mom-of-three was inundated with support following her latest video, with one fan writing: "Glad you are starting to feel better. Thank God you were vaccinated or it could have been way worse. You are in my prayers!" while another wrote: "So glad you are feeling better! Praying for everyone!" A third added: "Prayers for a speedy recovery."

In Melissa's previous video, she revealed that her Covid was "bad" and that she believed that she had caught it from one of her children.

Melissa is a doting mom to three sons

"I am vaccinated and I got Covid and it's bad," she said. "It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are okay."

She continued: "As a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask to school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from. I just really hope my husband and the other ones don't get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them."

The actress is married to Mark Wilkerson

She ended her message by saying: "I wanted to share this with all of you. I'm not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page."

The actress shares sons Mason, Braydon and Tucker with husband Mark Wilkerson.

