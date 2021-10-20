7 vacuum cleaners on eBay with the BEST reviews

Forget spring cleaning – autumn is the best time to spruce up your home. If you’re planning a pre-Christmas season blitz you need the proper kit – and top of the list is a good vacuum. If yours doesn’t do the job then don’t despair – eBay will come to your rescue!

You can get some amazing deals on the best vacuum cleaners if you get clicking on eBay’s Certified Refurbished shop, a hub of refurbished electronics and home appliances.

All the products are as good as new, manufacturer approved and come with a one-year guarantee – and you can save up to 74% on the recommended retail price. We’ve rounded up the best deals on the vacuums with the best reviews below – it’s a no-brainer if you ask us...

Vax CWGRV011 Rapid Power Revive Upright Carpet Washer Upholstery Cleaner

Vax carpet washer, £99.99, eBay

If you’re looking for the best carpet cleaner this is the one – it deep cleans you carpets and leaves them dry in under an hour – and it has an extra large 4.7l clean tank so you can clean for longer. It features five SpinScrub brushes for a deep, fresh clean and a wash tool for cleaning upholstery, stairs and carpets.

This Vax mean machine has a 4.7 out of five rating and shoppers are praising it for being easy to use and leaving carpets looking brand new.

Hoover WRE01 Whirlwind Evo Compact Lightweight Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover Whirlwind Evo vacuum cleaner, £39.99, eBay

Need a fab all-rounder that can effortlessly glide from carpets to hard floors, leaving both spotless? The Hoover Whirlwind Evo is the one for you. It’s an ultra-lightweight bagless vacuum which comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool to take care of a wide range of surfaces, nooks and crannies.

Says one satified customer: "Brilliant for the price. Much lighter than I thought and so cheap. I actually thought my old hoover was picking the dust and muck up until I used this one!"

Vax U85-AS-CE Air Stretch Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner RRP £199.99

Vax Air stretch complete, £54.99, eBay

Another great saving – you can shave off £133 if you buy refurbished at eBay – and this powerful vacuum is great if you have allergies. Why? It has a HEPA media filter, which reduces the growth of bacteria, allergens and even pet odours.

It’s rated 4.9 out of five – you really can’t get much better than that!

Hoover TH31BO02 Breeze Evo Pets Lightweight Hepa Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover Breeze Evo Pets vacuum cleaner, £49.99, eBay

Got a furry friend at home? The Hoover Evo pets model comes with powerful rotating mini turbo brush to loosen and lift stubborn pet hair – and the long 4.5m stretch hose means you can vacuum a 13 step staircase in one go, with no need to hold or balance the vacuum on the stairs!

VYTRONIX Lithium 22V Cordless Upright 3in1 Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner

VYTRONIX Lithium 22v Cordless, £45.99, eBay

"For the money, you can’t go wrong," says one reviewer of this cordless wonder, which is praised across the board for being easy to empty and having a nifty ‘trigger’ mechanism which stays on till released.

It’s battery powered which means you can whizz about the house to your hearts content, making light work of carpets, hard floors and tiles, and easily gets to those hard to reach areas with the long reach cleaning wand. Oh and we love the vibrant shade of purple.

Vax UCPMSHV1 Air Lift Steerable Max Lift Away Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Vax Air Lift Steerable Lift Away, £69.99, eBay

Not to be outdone on the bright colours, the Vax Air Lift is a lovely shade of pink – and it has an impressive 4.8 out of five rating.

This is a powerful, multi-cyclonic lift out vacuum cleaner, which the brand says has the best pick up performance from any lift out vacuum cleaner in the UK. One very satisfied buyer writes: "My wife having prised it out of my hands and hoovering the bedroom admitted it was one of my few good ideas to purchase this vacuum. What makes it even better is the price we paid. Being refurbished, it’s basically brand new without the original box - it was a massive saving."

Vax VRS26 Powermax Multifunction 7-in-1 Upright Steam Mop Stick Cleaner

Vax Powermax steam mop, £33.87, eBay

Okay so it’s not strictly speaking a vacuum – but this fab steam mop deserves a place on this list. Over 1000 have been sold so far and it’s easy to see why - it has a heat time of 30 seconds and a steaming time of 15 minutes.

It’s a 7-in-1 steam mob which can throurghouly clean floor surfaces such as marble, ceramic, stone, linoleum, sealed hardwood floors, parquet floors and carpet, without so much as breaking a sweat.

