11 hidden gems you can find on eBay's Certified Refurbished shop for less: From Apple Watches to window vacs

Our home tech and household appliances have been working harder than ever thanks to various lockdowns and working from home, but if upgrading yours seems a little too pricey right now (or ever), we've found an affordable way to buy your washing machines, vacuum cleaners and laptops with big discounts: refurbished products.

While many brands sell refurbished tech and home appliances, we’ve become obsessed with shopping eBay’s Certified Refurbished shop, a hub of refurbished electronics and home appliances from big name brands including Dyson, Shark, Phillips and Apple - all for less.

All of the featured products are like-new, manufactured approved and come with a one-year guarantee for peace of mind – winner. We’ve scoured eBay’s reburbished shop for the best deals to snap up before they sell out…

Karcher Pressure Washer

Karcher K2 Power Control Pressure Washer, £79.03, eBay

Stacey Solomon is a big fan of Karcher's pressure washers and window vacs, helping to keep her home, Pickle Cottage, sparkling and clean. Bag yourself this bargain pressure washer to get those patios looking fresh for spring.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 5, £229.95, eBay

Want to make 2022 the year you focus on your health? A fitness tracker will help - the Apple Watch is a genius appliance to wear to monitor your health.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid, £339.97, eBay

Every star baker swears by a KitchenAid for the fluffiest, fullest bakes. Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek black refurbished one.

Vax Steam Mop

Vax Steam Mop, £29.99, eBay

A high pressure steam mop is the Mrs Hinch of home appliances; steam your kitchen floor like a pro.

Dyson fan

Dyson Tower Fan, £299, eBay

A Dyson fan is the creme de la creme of fans, 60% quieter than conventional cooling fans and lauded for it's cooling abilities. Snap up now ahead of summer.

Apple MacBook

Air Apple MacBook Air i5 13in 2020, £899.95, eBay

This MacBook Air 2020 has a 13in screen for all your home and work tech needs. Free shipping and a 30-day return policy are also included, along with a one year manufacturer warranty.

Nespresso coffee machine

Krups Nespresso Vertuo 1.1L pod coffee machine, £44.99, eBay

A decent coffee machine is a must when working from home. This Krups Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine makes the perfect cup every time, and has four cup size settings so you can pour yourself a large one.

Tefal Air Fryer

Tefal Air Fryer, £104.99, eBay

Air fryers were so popular this year they sold out - so we were super excited to find this Tefal Air Fryer in eBay's Certified Refurbished shop! Why do people love an air fryer? Because it's a healthier way to fry food, using little to no oil to get that delicious crispy finish. Yum.

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson V7 Animal Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, £219.99, eBay

A Dyson vacuum is the crème da la crème, but you can’t beat their cordless vacuum cleaner for zipping around the house with. It has up to 60minutes run time before it needs charging, and can be turned into a handheld vacuum cleaner in one click. RRP: £449.99.

Eve mattress

Eve Sleep mattress, £171.60, eBay

You can save 60% on Eve’s award-winning memory foam mattress via the refurbished shop. The mattress has to meet a long list of refurbished requirements before being re-sold, and the outer cover is replaced too.

It also comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty for extra peace of mind.

GOPRO camera

GoPro HERO6 Action Camera, £169.99, eBay

Get a GoPro for your summer bike rides - trust us, it's so worth it! This black action camera comes with two battery bundles and is 4K HD for precision filming. RRP £379.99.

