7 LED light-up advent calendars to brighten up your Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing like Christmas lights on those dark winter nights, and with these LED lighted advent calendars you'll be able to fill your home with a warm and festive glow. The perfect addition to your seasonal decor, brighten up your mantel with these shimmering and twinkling light-up advent calendars from Amazon, Etsy, Anthropologie and more.

READ: 13 Christmas candles to get you in the festive spirit

Annie Howe Tannenbaum Light Up Advent Calendar, £86, Anthropologie

Designed by Annie Howe in collaboration with Anthropologie, this advent calendar quite literally shines a light on a classic Christmas village. From the mini 3D houses to the snow-dusted trees, all you'll need is two AA batteries to illuminate each and every one of its intricate details.

SHOP: 37 best advent calendars for men: Christmas countdowns we guarantee he'll love

MORE: The White Company’s advent calendar for 2021 is SO luxurious – and it’s available NOW

Wooden Winter Scene Advent Calendar, £44, Etsy

Designed to be used year after year, Etsy's wooden winter scene advent calendar has received glowing reviews from customers. “Beautiful & well made. This will be passed on to generations in our family as an heirloom,” wrote one.

Winter Wonderland Light Up Village Advent Calendar, £196, Anthropologie

The perfect Christmas centrepiece put this light-up advent calendar in pride of place on either the mantel or a festively dressed table.

Wooden LED Light Up Christmas Advent Calendar, £35.95, Amazon

Handmade and painted in a contemporary whitewash style, Amazon's winter wonderland design is pre-lit with 8 warm white LED lights. Add your favourite treats to each of the 24 trays and let the countdown to Christmas begin!

Personalised Light Up Advent Calendar, £52, Not on the High Street

Doubling up as a great gift, create a personalised advent calendar for your nearest and dearest ahead of the holiday season. Finished with a starry wreath and a name of your choice, it's filled with sparkling twinkle lights which shine through the carvings.

Personalised Vintage Wooden LED Bus Advent Calendar, £52, Not on the High Street

Truly unique, this LED advent calendar is designed in the shape of a vintage London bus and can be customised to include a name of your choice as well as a gift message.

Winter Scene Wooden Advent Calendar, £49.99, Lights4Fun

You won't be able to take your eyes off of this winter wonderland advent calendar. Featuring a handy timer, the calendar will automatically illuminate the warm white LEDs for six hours at a time, so you can wake up to a warm glow each and every day in the run-up to Christmas.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.