Mrs Hinch's miracle solution to blitz sofa stains - before and after photos

Any owner of a light-coloured sofa will know the sheer despair of a spillage, but Mrs Hinch has shared a genius solution and we are so grateful.

Cleanfluencer Sophie Hinchliffe keeps her fans up to date with miracle cleaning hacks and bargain products. On Tuesday, the star shared her advice for tackling sofa stains after a bottle of Berry Tango created an unsightly red patch on her usually immaculate sofa.

After the disaster spillage, Mrs Hinch reached for her trusty RugDoctor Spot and Stain Remover Wipes to deal with the problem – and the after photos reveal just how good they are!

When recommending the wipes, the mother-of-two wrote: "No. 1 for a reason… never let you down. Biodegradable. Non-toxic. Moist."

Mrs Hinch's sofa stain vanished

The next Instagram Story slide was a photograph of her sons Ronnie and Lenny snuggled up on the sofa, without a mark in sight.

Struggling with stains on clothes too? She also has a solution for that – and it doesn't cost a penny. When washing Ronnie's clothes, Sophie revealed that she likes to leave them outside in the sun for the light to lift the stains.

"So, those annoying stains on baby clothes that no matter how many times you wash them nothing works? Well...leave them to dry in bright direct sunlight, it lifts the stains!" the mother-of-one explained. "Little tip my mum taught me and it worked EVERY time."

Mrs Hinch removes stains with sunlight

Mrs Hinch drew attention to her one-year-old's stains, and sure enough, they're barely visible! "If you look closely you can see the stains are lifting to a pinkish shade and then they vanish completely," she said.

We can't wait to give it a go!

