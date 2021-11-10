Pregnant Helen Skelton debuts gym inside country home – see unexpected photo

Helen Skelton has given fans several looks inside her stunning family home in Yorkshire, but this week marked the first time we have caught a glimpse of her home gym.

The Countryfile star, who is expecting her third baby with husband Richie Myler, shared a snap of her son Ernie dressed in his school uniform while doing sit ups in the gym as a way to avoid doing his homework! The funny snap, shared on her Instagram Stories, was captioned: "I said if you don't do spellings before school you have to do situps…" followed by a mind blown emoji. Clearly, Helen didn't think her son would choose the latter.

He was pictured lying on black mats on the floor while his dad Richie stood on his feet in what appears to be the garage. In the background, weights and other apparatus sat in front of a mirror that was propped against one of the grey stone walls.

This Week on the Farm's Helen and her rugby league player husband moved into the property in February 2020, after relocating from France with their two kids Ernie, six, and Louis, four. Since then, Helen and Richie have overhauled the house from top to bottom.

Helen shared a snap of her son in her home gym

"It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels," Helen told HELLO!. "A lot of stuff in the house isn't necessarily what we would have picked, but it was all we could get in a pandemic. Thankfully, it worked out well."

And that hasn't slowed down amid her third pregnancy! In October, the TV star revealed Richie had begun to tackle the upper floor of the property, pulling parts of the ceiling down with a hammer to reveal wooden beams underneath.

The Countryfile star's home also boasts a swimming pool

"He promised this would be merely a decorating job…" Helen wrote, before adding: "Yet here we are @richiemyler."

It appears as though the couple may have a busy few weeks if they are hoping to finish the project in time for their baby's due date, which is scheduled for New Year's Eve.

