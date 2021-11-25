Melissa McCarthy comments on moving to Australia with daughter Vivian The actress recently filmed two shows Down Under

Melissa McCarthy is thought to have a whopping three homes in Los Angeles, but she has considered leaving them all behind to move to Australia.

The Bridesmaids actress lives with her husband Ben Falcone and their two children, Vivian, 14, and Georgette, 11. But Melissa said even her family would be willing to relocate! Speaking of shooting Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman, she told InStyle: "We were supposed to shoot in L.A., and, obviously, that wasn't going to happen. And in between cleaning grapefruits and laundry, I got a call asking what I thought about going to Byron Bay to shoot it. I said, 'I can't pick up a family during a pandemic. I can't even go down the street to a store.'

"And then Vivian, my 13-year-old, came out so glazed over from sitting on a Zoom class. I was like, 'I just had the weirdest call. Someone asked if we want to move to Australia to do Nine Perfect Strangers.' And she didn't even take a beat. She went, 'We should leave today. We can't see friends. And isn't Australia one of the safest places on the planet?' And then I looked up Byron Bay, and I was like, "What an idiot. It's heaven."

The actress lives in LA with her husband

Melissa spent several months in Australia to shoot Nine Perfect Strangers and her husband Ben's show, God's Favorite Idiot, but she went on to say she could "easily live here for the rest of my life."

"I am connected to Australia in a way that I didn't anticipate," the actress confessed. "I'm in love with it. Everyone is so chatty."

Melissa wouldn't be the first celebrity to be drawn to Byron Bay – in fact, Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron and more stars live in the area. So she would certainly have some A-list neighbours!

Melissa and Ben share two children

For now, Melissa and Ben own two homes in the Toluca Lake neighbourhood – one three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house which they put on the rental market for $10,000 a month back in 2018, and another they renovated after they bought it for $3.53 million in 2012.

The star expanded her property portfolio in 2020 after purchasing a $2.4 million home in the Valley Village area of LA, which features three guest bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a master suite with walk-in closets and a marble-sheathed bathroom.

