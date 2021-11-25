Victoria Beckham's office inside £31m home has epic views – photo

Victoria Beckham left fans amazed when she showed off her envy-inducing home office on Thursday.

LOOK: Victoria and David Beckham's grand £31million mansion is another world

The fashion designer sat down for a spot of work inside the London mansion she shares with her husband David Beckham and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. With an estimated price tag of £31million, it comes as no surprise that her work space boasts huge sash windows with beautiful views of the greenery outside, which shroud the couple's home in privacy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside The Beckhams' Stunning Homes

"What, don’t all zoom call set-ups look like this?" Victoria wrote as she sat in an arm chair at a wooden desk topped with a phone, her laptop and framed photos.

Three ring lights had been positioned around the former Spice Girl to provide the perfect lighting for her virtual chats, while a large houseplant could be seen to one side next to the cream curtains.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's eccentric £11.5million home will divide the nation – inside

RELATED: Victoria and David Beckham's £2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons

The fashion designer was pictured at her desk inside her London home

VB's beautiful house didn't go unnoticed by her followers, who took to the comments section to write: "Nice view," and: "Love the view."

This is not the only area of the house that offers pretty vistas – David was recently pictured enjoying breakfast at the dining table with his daughter Harper on her first day back at school in September.

Harper ate a forkful of fruit while David sipped his coffee around a black and white patterned table with matching black chairs. It was positioned next to white panelled walls and large sash windows.

The family's Holland Park home has large windows with beautiful views

The Beckhams spent an estimated £8million on renovation work for their impressive family home in London's exclusive Holland Park area in 2016. Now, it boasts its own wine cellar and home gym where the fashion designer has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning.

Victoria and David also own a second home in the Cotswolds and an apartment in Miami where they spent five months from January.

Meanwhile, their eldest son Brooklyn has his own property in Beverly Hills which he purchased with his fiancée Nicola Peltz for $10.5million in June, according to Dirt.

MORE: Amy Robach's Thanksgiving destination is cozier than you could possibly imagine - see inside the luxury home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.