George Clarke's chic furniture range is perfect for his stylish family home

Architect, presenter and now the face of Sofology's latest range, is there anything George Clarke can't turn his hand to?

The star sat down with the furniture brand to create his edit of the best pieces for this season – and they are likely to have been influenced by his own family home, which he shares with his wife Katie and his children Georgie, Emilio and Iona. The family live in a 1960s West London house, and it has a beautiful mix of retro furniture and modern styling – which is exactly the balance that this new range has struck.

Pieces from the collaboration include a chic grey three-seater sofa, a stylish wingback velour chair and a very on-trend gold-legged footstool.

Keen to make the furniture about durability as well as style, George ensured only sustainably sourced wood was used for the crafting.

George has worked hard to create a range that's stylish and sustainable

Speaking about the collaboration, George said: "Each piece has been meticulously considered to ensure they stand the test of time and have been expertly brought to life by Sofology resulting in furniture that is exceptionally comfortable and luxuriously stylish."

Fans were bowled over by the partnership when George announced the news on Instagram, with one writing: "Just in time for a new sofa," and another penned: "What a perfect partnership."

The chic pieces wouldn't look out of place in his own home

Despite loving houses and decoration, George tends to keep his own home under wraps, although we did get a good look at the studio office he's built in his garden when he did an interview with the Daily Mail. The space is kitted out with bookshelves, a grand desk, retro chairs and a flat-screen TV.

Speaking about the private room, he said: "This studio, which I built in my garden after buying my house three years ago, is where I escape to read and write. It’s so peaceful except for the rumble of the tube going past, but I love that."

