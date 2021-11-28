Kitchenware Cyber Monday deals 2021: From Le Creuset to Ninja, KitchenAid & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday weekend always ends in Cyber Monday, the world's biggest day for online sales. With only a matter of weeks to go until Christmas, the rush to get presents sorted might be putting a damper on your festivities.

If you're wondering what to buy the ultimate Bake Off queen, MasterChef enthusiast and king of the grill in your life, look no further. From the latest kitchen appliances to delicious treats and high tech cookware, our handy Cyber Monday deals guide is the ultimate inspiration to surprise the foodie in your life.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 was on Friday 26 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 29 November. Most deals run across the entire weekend, while others have already launched. Keep reading for the best Cyber Monday kitchen and cookware deals for 2021...

KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals 2021

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer, was £599, now £449, Amazon

These gorgeous pastel mixers have likely been all over your Instagram feed - and it's not just because they look the part. Rustle up the ultimate baker's dozen with one of KitchenAid's Artisan Stand Mixers that expertly whips, blends and fluffs any mixture to perfection. Everyone from the likes of This Morning's Ruth Langsford to the Kardashians swear by the appliance, with its classic design, retro good looks and gorgeous selection of colours, we predict KitchenAid will be on top of many a kitchen wish list.

Based on previous years, deals could result in savings of up to £100 - and Amazon have already dropped a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer into its Cyber Monday sale with 25% off. Don't walk, run to that checkout!

Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals 2021

Cast Iron Casserole Dish, was £230 now £139, Le Creuset

Cult cookware brand Le Creuset promised shoppers that "big plans" were on the horizon for Black Friday 2021, and they definitely delivered. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off selected lines until Cyber Monday.

Le Creuset has been around since 1925 and the traditional style means it is a hit with every generation. From students leaving home for the first time with grand cooking plans to couples hosting welcoming dinner parties and parents serving up hot, bubbling casseroles. The products come in a range of colours, so no matter what your kitchen style, you can find the perfect match.

Nespresso Cyber Monday deals 2021

Gifting Friday Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine with Aeroccino3, was £229 now £99, Nespresso

The Gifting Friday sale at Nespresso is truly something to get excited about - and the deal isn't only exclusive to Black Friday. Coffee lovers can snap up a Vertuo Coffee machine with a milk frother at the special price of £99, plus 100 coffee capsules and a £50 coffee subscription card which will bag you another 100 capsules.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Cyber Monday deals 2021

The Velvetiser Stellar White Edition, £99.95 (15% off with code HOHOHO), Hotel Chocolat

If you're not indulging in every flavour hot chocolates this festive season, you're missing out. From mint choc to dreamy white chocolate, a Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat is the answer to all your chocoholic prayers. The kitchen gadget has built up a loyal fan base, and social media users can’t stop raving about how much they love theirs - so naturally, we want one too.

The Velvetiser, which typically costs £99.95, only requires milk and some chocolate shavings to whip up a velvety mug of choco-heaven. Hotel Chocolat is currently offering 15% off when you spend over £25 with the code HOHOHO, so it is the perfect time to treat yourself.

Amazon kitchen Cyber Monday deals 2021

Tefal 5 Piece Non-Stick Pots & Pans Cookware Set, was £50 now £32, Amazon

Amazon's kitchen Cyber Monday deals have started to drop, giving a glimpse into the major savings we can expect over the Black Friday weekend. Why not give your kitchenware a pre-Christmas revamp, starting with this five-piece set from Tefal, which is amazing value for money.

Ninja Cookware Cyber Monday deals 2021

ZEROSTICK Vivid 5-Piece Pan Set, was £199.99 now £174.99, Ninja

What better way to add colour to any kitchen than with Ninja's stunning Vivid Cookware. We're loving the festive red range, finished with ZEROSTICK technology to ensure your post-Christmas cooking is healthier than ever without the need for oils or grease. Even better, the stylish set is suitable for all hob types, including induction, gas, electric and ceramic, making it a great gift for any budding chef.

If you're treating a loved one to these pots and pans, make sure they invite you over for dinner! With cookware as professional as this, any keen foodie can create everything from delicious pasta, risottos, and tasty stir-fries to pan-fried fish and sautéed vegetables; from crispy bacon, sizzling steaks and golden caramel to perfectly cooked pancakes and poached, scrambled or fried eggs.

Ninja Air Fryer Cyber Monday deals 2021

Health Grill & Air Fryer, was £249.99 now £179.99, Ninja

This health grill and air fryer has six cooking functions in one, including Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate and Grill. It even comes with a set of skewers, a roasting rack and a handy Ninja apron.

ProCook Cyber Monday deals 2021

Nihon X50 Knife Set, was £329, now £199, ProCook

What is a chef without their utensils? Beautifully designed and extremely practical, this Nihon X50 Knife set with stylish glass block will sit proudly on the worktop of any kitchen, adding both a touch of style and easy access to your knives. Make savings as high as 50% with this year's Cyber Monday deals from ProCook.

Currys Cyber Monday deals 2021

Kenwood Kitchen Machine, was £499, now £299, Currys

We're swooning over this Kenwood kMix Kitchen Machine in rose gold - and we know the budding baker in your life will love it. Landing in Currys' Cyber Monday sale with a jaw-dropping £200 off... this one's going straight in our basket.

Salter Cyber Monday deals 2021

Salter Dual Cook Pro Air Fryer, was £99.99, now £84.99, Studio

Fry, grill and roast with ease using this fantastic Salter 9L dual cook pro air fryer; a healthy way to cook your favourite foods using little to no oil. Simple and convenient to use with a 60 minute timer, this air fryer is complete with a stylish sensor touch control LED display and 12 cooking functions. Certainly a brilliant alternative to deep-fat frying - make the most of this Cyber Monday deal!

