Serena Williams designed minimalist home without husband Alexis' input – inside

Serena Williams lives with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia in a very modern home in Miami, Florida, located a short distance from her sister Venus and their parents.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake

In fact, the tennis pro turned to Venus' interior design firm V Starr to create her dream, minimalist home but revealed that her husband actually had no input in the design process. "We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Hey, let’s do this together.’ That would have been really weird for him."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off baking skills inside mammoth kitchen

Serena added: "I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful." Her modern house boasts a hidden karaoke room, a trophy room, an infinity pool and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment" but surprisingly there is no tennis court as she explained she "wanted to separate home from work". Take a look at where the Wimbledon star lives…

Serena Williams' kitchen

The kitchen has white walls, black cupboards and a white island unit, with a modern, angular dining table attached to the back. Two chairs were positioned in front of the table, and the room was finished off with gold accents, including the lights, splashback tiles and the trim on the giant fridge.

"Love the warmth and style of my European Oak Bespoke wide plank @Hakwood flooring throughout my house designed by @vstarrdesign. Photos by @ryanloco," Serena captioned the photos.

RELATED: Serena Williams' fans compare home to 'museum' in new video tour

READ: Kate Middleton grew up in the lap of luxury – see £1.5million childhood home

The flooring continued from her kitchen into the dining room, which has a table with enough seating for eight guests. The space is similarly minimalistic, with white walls and cream curtains – but the main feature is the selection of gold, black, brown and grey pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling.

Serena Williams' karaoke room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams films inside home karaoke room

Serena has her very own media room hidden behind a bookcase! The secret door was visible in the background of this photo, next to modern chair sculptures. Once inside, there is a stage with musical instruments, a bar, plush velvet seats and a bold neon sign reading Serenade - perfect for a family karaoke night.

Serena Williams' art gallery

Serena also shared a look at her art gallery, which used to be the formal living room but now boasts a bench where she can admire the bold artwork, a white and clear piano and an electric fire.

In a video with AD, she pointed out her favourite pieces of art, including one which she had designed herself. "I do art," she said. "I paint, and I'm really kind of artsy."

Serena Williams' walk-in wardrobe

How incredible is Serena's closet? AD reports it spans 620-square-feet and is fashioned after a luxe retail space with shelves stacked full of shoes – dreamy!

READ: Serena Williams gives glimpse inside impressive backyard at incredible $6.8 million home in rare video with daughter

Serena Williams' daughter's room

Olympia can feel like a real-life princess thanks to her incredible pink custom-designed castle bed with a built-in slide and a chandelier. Serena said: "She goes down the slide every night while we’re thinking, 'Man, we shouldn’t have done that, because now at bedtime, she just wants to slide.'"

She also appears to have a play area with colourful storage units packed full of toys.

Serena Williams' swimming pool

Elsewhere, Serena's property has its own infinity pool with submerged chaise longues. She was pictured relaxing on an egg chair near the water.

MORE: Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's $12million love nest is out of this world

Read more HELLO! US stories here