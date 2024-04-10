Emma Raducanu's modest bedroom at childhood home is every girl's dream

When Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021, she became the first British tennis player in 44 years to win a Grand Slam event.

Her high-profile win propelled the 21-year-old into stardom both on and off the court, with an invite to the Met Gala, a glittering Tiffany & Co collaboration and a supermodel-worthy campaign as the face of Dior Beauty coming shortly after her stellar performance.

While Emma was forced to take an eight-month hiatus from the sport while she underwent three surgeries, the world is gearing up for her hotly-anticipated comeback ahead of the Grand Slam season.

In a rare glimpse into her life off the court, Emma recently gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers a look into her childhood bedroom at her family home in Bromley, East London - and it's surprisingly modest despite her £10 million net worth.

The tennis star, who no doubt spent much of her recovery recuperating at her family home, shared a video of herself playing piano in her bedroom.

An ornate, wrought iron bed frame could be seen in the background, topped with dusky pink and crisp white bed linens.

Hanging above her bed, Emma had a vintage movie poster from the film, 'Roman Holiday' featuring Audrey Hepburn. The chic wall art was printed in Danish, with the words 'Prinsessen Holder Fridag' layered over a pastel pink motif of the 1950's movie icon.

Other artsy wall prints lined Emma's walls, while chic lattice-door wardrobes added ample storage space to the all-white bedroom. As Emma played piano seated in the window, natural light flooded her room and highlighted her radiant glow.

"Been a while," the tennis champion captioned her video, which sparked a flurry of responses from fans who were dazzled by her hidden musical talent.

The 21-year-old missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023 after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle.

At the time, she said: "It is safe to say the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands."I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it.

"Unfortunately, it is not enough. It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts."