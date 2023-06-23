Serena Williams' adorable moment with mini-me daughter inside endless home gym

Serena Williams is currently pregnant with her second child, but that hasn't stopped her hitting the gym as on Thursday she shared a candid video while she worked out.

The star was energetically moving on the elliptical machine and her daughter could be seen behind her in a toy version of the machine, mimicking her mom's moves.

Hear Serena's motivational message to her five-year-old daughter in a cute video…

WATCH: Serena Williams and mini-me daughter work out together

As well as watching Olympia perfect her workout skills, the video allowed fans to see inside Serena's endless-looking private home gym. The workout space has been covered with a padded floor, there are plenty of mirrors and machines, as well as ample storage space.

Serena has her own sister Venus to thank for her property's interior design, as it was Venus' company V Starr that spearheaded the project.

Did you know that her husband actually had no input in the design process at all? "We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, 'Hey, let's do this together.' That would have been really weird for him."

The amazing home boasts a secret karaoke room where Serena likes to host parties, a trophy room (naturally) and a beautiful infinity pool outside.

We adore Serena's shoe closet

It has a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment" but surprisingly there is no tennis court as the star has previously explained she "wanted to separate home from work".

Serena has her own walk-in wardrobe, and an impressive collection of shoes. AD reports it spans 620-square-feet and the design is based upon a luxury retail space. How stunning!

The star's home has a massive pool

It seems only suitable that Olympia would have her own personally designed room too. She can feel like a real-life princess thanks to her incredible pink custom-designed castle bed with a built-in slide and a chandelier. Serena has joked she regrets the addition of a slide though, saying: "She goes down the slide every night while we’re thinking, 'Man, we shouldn’t have done that, because now at bedtime, she just wants to slide.'"

When Serena revealed the washroom space in her family mansion, fans went wild.

The series of images showed off two different bathrooms, each vast in size, one with a chic white theme and the other with a more edgy black design.

© Photo: Instagram The large garden is another selling point

Both of the bathrooms have extra large walk-in showers, and the white and gold marble bathroom even has a free-standing tub.

Many of her followers also joked that separate bathrooms are clearly the key to a happy marriage!

One user commented: "OMG!!! GORG!!!!" and another added: "Wow! This is beautiful!"