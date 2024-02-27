Serena Williams' daughters' playroom in $6.8m sun-soaked Floridian mansion is every child's dream

Ever the doting mother, Serena Williams has taken to Instagram to share a previously unseen corner of her incredible $6.8m sun-soaked Floridian mansion that she shares with her husband of seven years Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles title holder, 42, shared a new snap with her 17.2 million Instagram followers where she is seen sitting at a tiny kids table in the playroom that has been designed for her two daughters Olympia, six, and Adira, six months.

© Instagram The playroom had a personalised wall light

The space has soft grey walls featuring a personalised light-up sign saying 'Olympia & Adira' in pink, purple, and yellow. The room features a tonne of white wood storage with pink baskets that provide somewhere for the girls to keep their toys without making the space feel chaotic.

© Instagram Serena was seen in a new corner of her home

The doting mother smiled at the camera in her workout gear having been sat in front of a playful child's pizza party set with pink chairs for Olympia's soft toys. A pink and white textured rug has been laid out under the table to make the space feel cozy and inviting.

© Instagram The girls' playroom is every child's dream

The home, which her tennis-playing sister Venus Williams co-designed, is a haven for the two little girls to grow up in. Serena shared a video playing with her eldest daughter where a glimpse into the design of Olympia's bedroom is shared. Her space features a white wood unit with multi-coloured plastic buckets filled with endless toys.

Prior to Adira's birth, the tennis star also shared a glimpse into her nursery. The sneak peek showed a minimalist room with white wood furniture and warm brown accents including mock hot air balloons hanging from the ceiling for a daydreamy feel.

© YouTube Adira's nursery was a regal vision

The stars of the show were the nods to regality, after all, their mother is the queen of the tennis scene. Adira's cut came with monogrammed cushions with the initial of her surname embroidered on, as well as a fabric canopy climbing up the wall from the cot with a large gold crown anchored to the wall.

Elsewhere in the home, Serena has created a glamorous feel. The former athlete was seen posing for a quick 'outfit of the night' post where she stunned in a slinky LBD. But you couldn't help but be drawn to the incredible closet space behind her.

© Instagram Serena showed off her walk-in closet

Serena was seen in a walk-in closet with floor-to-ceiling neutral wood cabinetry alongside rail upon rail of bright clothing items. There were also built-in drawers for storing foldable items.

The mom-of-two's kitchen is also a sight to behold. The space oozes opulence with a dramatic gold light fitting that came down from the ceiling and hung over the unusual asymmetrical breakfast bar. The kitchen also has dark wood cabinetry with brass accents, an enormous double fridge freezer that is built in to the surrounding cabinetry for a streamlined effect, and pristine dark wood flooring.

Her dining room is just as impressive. The space features a long rectangular table with coordinating chairs that could seat eight people with an array of different hanging light fittings for visual interest.

© Instagram Serena has designed a haven for Adira and Olympia

The room looks out onto the incredible outside space with tropical plants for a vacation feel and an enormous luxurious pool.