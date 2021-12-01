We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby lives in a gorgeous family home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Chester and Belle, but she tends to keep the interior very private.

The This Morning presenter shared a rare picture inside one of her children's bedrooms as she showed off her first Elf on the Shelf in the run-up to Christmas. "Guess who’s back… #elfontheshelf," Holly captioned the image, which showed the toy perched on a shelf next to a Winnie the Pooh teddy and a red houseplant.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

A selection of storybooks were lined on the shelf below, including a history book on the Tudors and a ballet book, while the walls were painted a pale blue. However, many of her followers were left asking the same question: "Where are his feet?" since many of the toy elves have little black boots.

The photo appears to have been taken in her ten-year-old daughter Belle's room since Holly previously revealed she had a love for Winnie the Pooh.

The This Morning host shared a peek inside Belle's bedroom

In September, the doting mum treated her little girl to a day out at Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood – to stay at the Winnie the Pooh-inspired house. She shared two photos from their adventure, one of Belle knocking on the house's door, and another of Holly relaxing on a swing set outside.

Holly and her family live in an idyllic £3million house in south west London complete with six bedrooms. The TV star previously shared a peek inside another one of the bedrooms when she showed off her youngest son Chester’s "nearest and dearest" – a selection of fluffy rabbit toys. The youngster’s bedroom has been painted green, with all of his toys lined up against the wall.

Holly's son Chester's bedroom

Despite the fact that the property already appears to be spacious, it could increase in size after Holly was granted permission to build an extension.

Earlier this year, the MailOnline reported that Richmond Council is allowing Holly to build her first-floor extension. Holly and Dan also wanted to add a first-floor side and front extension and build a side dormer roof extension, but their neighbours reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise.

