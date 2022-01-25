Valentine's Day decoration ideas for a love fest at home: Balloon arches, rose petals, confetti & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Planning a sofa celebration this Valentine's Day? If you're the kind of low-key couple that loves nothing more than a night in with a delicious meal and a rom-com to match, then we've got you covered! Transform your home into the ultimate romantic retreat with a little help from HELLO!'s list of Valentine's Day home decoration ideas – we're talking lavish balloon arches packed with pink and red balloons, heart-shaped confetti, rose petals, the lot.

SHOP: Best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes and sweet treats for 2022

Valentine's Day balloons

Set of Valentine's Day decorations, £11.99, Amazon

You can't beat cute Valentine's Day balloons and these will really brighten up the living room or the bedroom. Ahem.

MORE: Best sexy gift ideas for a romantic date night this Valentine's Day

READ: Valentine's Day date outfit ideas you're going to totally heart

Pink set of Valentine's Day balloons, £10.99, Amazon

How cute are these pink and white balloons - we love the selection you get within this pack.

Red heart-shaped balloons, £7.99, Amazon

Wow! Imagine waking up to a ceiling full of heart-shaped balloons? The dream.

Letter balloon party decoration, £15, NotOnTheHighStreet

Simple but effective.

Helium King 50 balloon helium gas cylinder, £39.89, Amazon

Don't forget, if you're wanting your balloons to float, or have foil balloons in the mix, you can get a canister of helium to do the job and prepare your own party shop-standard balloons at home. This one has enough helium in it to fill 50 balloons - and it's super easy to use. It's a good investment if you got a few birthdays and anniversaries in the diary! Plus we've got Mothers Day and Father's Day coming up.

Valentine's Day balloon arches

Valentine's Day balloon arch, £15.99 / $16.99, Amazon

Now this will impress your other half.

Valentine's fairy lights

Heart-shaped fairy lights, £11.99, Amazon

It's all about the little details and these heart-shaped fairy lights will make all the difference.

Valentine's Day rose petals

1200 artificial red rose petals, £5.09, Amazon

It doesn't get more romantic than roses, and thanks to Amazon's pack of artificial petals, you'll be able to create the dreamiest Valentine's Day setting year after year.

Valentine's Day confetti

Heart-shaped confetti, £6.99, Amazon

You'll hate doing the hoovering up afterwards, but it'll be SO worth it.

A Valentine's decorative curtain

Heart fringe curtain, £8, Etsy

This metallic fringe curtain is perfect for a loved-up selfie backdrop.

A heart-shaped cake

Valentine's macaron heart with message, £20, NotOnTheHighStreet

You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped dessert. Fact.

True Love cake, £30, Marks & Spencer

Carefully created with love, this light 4 tier sponge cake looks delicious. Carefully hand finished with pink vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam it is hand decorated and topped with white chocolate hearts.

A grazing menu

The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

The perfect Valentine's gift for a foodie, this hamper is packed full of delicious treats. From Valentine's love whips to Southwold blonde beer, I heart you pork pies to Go gooey chocolate hearts, this gift is sure to impress.

A Valentine's Day card to make them smile

Personalised photo Valentine's Day card, from £2.49, Funkypigeon

Surprise them with a personalised photo card full of your favourite memories.

A fun at-home Valentine's Day experience

Cheese And Wine Tasting Masterclass At Home Kit For Two, £75, NotOnTheHighStreet

Spend an evening sampling British artisan cheeses & international fine wines with the one you love.

A Valentine's Day heart mask

Heart mask, £4.99, Etsy

Well, it'll make the trip to Tesco a little more exciting.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.