All eyes were on Halle Berry on Saturday night as the Hollywood star stepped out onto the red carpet.

The actress was out to celebrate the release of her directorial debut, and she did it in serious style.

Halle attended the AFI Fest premiere of her film Bruised at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, and looked fabulous in a metallic suit, complete with a strapless top, high-waist trousers and a matching jacket, by Pamella Roland.

VIDEO: Halle Berry's unexpected moves

The actress completed her look with a pair of silver earrings, and styled her hair in a chic updo. Halle was joined at the event by her co-stars and her boyfriend Van Hunt, who was there to show his support during her big night.

The award-winning actress both directed and starred in the movie, playing a MMA fighter who re-enters the sport following the return of her estranged son.

The actress shared a heartfelt post on social media after the premiere, alongside a still from the film.

She wrote: "When everything you’ve worked hard for, all of your blood, sweat and tears finally gets realized… this is that moment! “Bruised” premiere tonight. Thank you for having us @americanfilminstitute.

"Can’t wait to share it with the rest of the world on @Netflix Nov. 24." Boxing has always been a passion of Halle's, who found her solace in the sport as a little girl.

The award-winning actress with her Bruised co-stars

"Watching boxing on the weekends was my favorite pastime," she told Kelefa Sanneh in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

"I would imagine that these men like Muhammed Ali and George Foreman, and Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard… like they were my family.

"In my room, imagining these men were my fathers, or my husbands, but more my fathers. And I just loved the spirit of boxing. I loved everything it represented."

Halle is no stranger to boxing either and has spent years training in kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and other martial arts.

