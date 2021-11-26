Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her fans with a rare video of her family as they celebrated Thanksgiving with a mouth-watering spread.

The Chicago actress filmed a short clip inside her opulent dining room that saw her, husband Michael Douglas, and their children, daughter Carys and son Dylan, sitting down at a large table surrounded by delicious-looking food, but there didn't appear to be a turkey in sight.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family video inside opulent dining room at Thanksgiving

Catherine looked gorgeous in a multi-colored dress, while the rest of her family opted for more casual attire of sweaters and comfy pants.

Captioning the video, the mom-of-two wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to all. So much to be thankful for."

Her fans were quick to respond, with many complimenting Catherine on her beautiful family. One said: "Happy Thanksgiving, you are an amazing family enjoy it love you."

A second wrote: "Happy thanksgiving what a beautiful family," and a third added: " Happy Thanksgiving to you and your amazing family!"

Carys stole the show with her beauty

Catherine also shared close-up clips of their starters on her Instagram Stories, showing off poached pears with walnuts, cranberries, and cheese that were made by 18-year-old Carys, who proudly boasted about her efforts in another stunning clip that highlighted her strong resemblance to her famous mother.

Ahead of the holiday, Catherine shared a sneak peek of her Thanksgiving décor, revealing her dining room table, which had ten white leather seats around it, was decorated with stunning red and orange centerpieces made up of dried leaves.

The fireplace, meanwhile, was decorated with matching wreaths and garlands, while the walls were painted a deep burgundy red, and the artwork was a mix of black and white abstract drawings.

Carys prepared poached pears for the family meal

"I'm just going to show you my preparation for Thanksgiving, just the beginning," Catherine shared in the video, joking: "A Brit does Thanksgiving."

Catherine also shared her excitement over being reunited with her children, who returned home from college for the holidays. "A little DIY in anticipation of Thanksgiving, love this upcoming holiday, my kids are home from college and I can’t wait!!!" she captioned the post.

