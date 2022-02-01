Inside Rihanna's incredible property portfolio where she will raise her baby The Fenty founder is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed the exciting news that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky as she debuted her baby bump during a romantic stroll in New York City.

MORE: Rihanna debuts baby bump in most iconic way

The Fenty Beauty founder and her partner spend a lot of time together in the city, and also rented a $415,000-a-month property in the Hamptons in the summer of 2020, but it is likely that Los Angeles will be where the family will call home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Rihanna bought two neighbouring mansions in Beverly Hills in early 2021 that would provide the perfect base to raise her child, offering privacy and security, along with all the incredible amenities you would expect.

The mum-to-be first bought a $13.8million (£10.2million) five bedroom and seven bathroom property, before snapping up a neighbouring home for $10million (£7.4million). The second home is smaller but no less impressive, with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Rihanna owns two neighbouring properties in Beverly Hills

Rihanna's plans for the properties remain to be seen, but they would offer the opportunity for friends and family to come and stay nearby once her baby has been born, should she wish.

RELATED: Where 10 of the most searched for millionaires live

And that is not the full extent of Rihanna's property portfolio; the singer-turned-entrepreneur owns a penthouse in Century City, Los Angeles, where she reportedly spent much of her time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer occasionally shares glimpses inside her homes on social media

The 42-storey tower boasts a 75-foot pool, a 24-hour valet, and high security to protect the famous residents, who have also included Friends actor Matthew Perry and Paula Abdul.

GALLERY: Inside Matthew Perry's former penthouse in the building where Rihanna also lives

Meanwhile, Rihanna also owns a $22million (£16.3million) beachside villa in her native Barbados, with five en-suite bedrooms, a swimming pool, private gym and 24-hour concierge. It is located close to the five-bedroom home she bought for her mother in 2012.

Rihanna previously owned this villa in West Hollywood

Other properties Rihanna has owned include a condo in the Wilshire Corridor, known as 'millionaire's mile', and a Spanish-style villa in West Hollywood, which she bought in 2017 and listed for sale just months later. Wow!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.