Super Bowl 2023 players' homes: Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and more See where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players live

Super Bowl 2023 will see the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in a nail-biting game that will feature a halftime show by Rihanna and maybe even a royal in attendance.

But when the players are not on the field, they enjoy spending time with their loved ones inside their stunning homes, and with some of the highest-earning athletes in the world among the teams, it's not surprising that many of them have seriously impressive property portfolios.

From Jalen Hurts to Travis Kelce, discover where the Super Bowl 2023 players call home…

Philadelphia Eagles players' homes

Jalen Hurts' home

Jalen lives in a modest house with his parents

Quarterback Jalen Hurts probably has the most surprising real estate of any NFL player. The 24-year-old lives in a modest $215,000 home in Houston, Texas, with his parents. When he bought the property in 2020, he registered it under his father Averion Sr.'s name.

The 2,350 square feet home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. It also boasts a gaming room, a backyard, and a two-car garage.

Jalen's home in Houston (Photo: Google Maps)

Jalen may soon upgrade his property portfolio though as his four-year, $6 million contract with the Eagles is up in 2023, meaning he could land himself a massive payday if they want to keep him on the team.

Jason Kelce's home

Jason owns several properties

Eagles center Jason Kelce - whose heavily pregnant wife could birth at the Super Bowl - owns several properties, but his main residence is a four-bedroom home in the town of Haverford, PA, which he bought in 2018 for $680,000.

Two years later, he purchased another four-bedroom home right next door for $3.96 million which sits on a massive eight-acre parcel. In 2018, Jason bought a modest three-unit rental property in Cleveland for $160,000, which is just one block from the beach.

Jason's main home in Haverford

In 2022, he added to his portfolio again after purchasing a three-story, four-bedroom townhouse in Sea Isle City, NJ, for $2.2 million.

Kansas City Chiefs players' homes

Travis Kelce's home

Travis' home features a state-of-the-art gym

The Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bought a custom-designed, seven-bedroom home in Kansas City's Briarcliff West neighborhood for $995,000 in 2019.

The home underwent a massive renovation in 2007, with upgrades to the entire main floor and upper level.

Travis' kitchen has been completely remodeled

It boasts five bathrooms, two half baths, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a recreation room, a gym, and wine storage with a built-in bar. There is also an outside dining space, a large swimming pool and gazebo, a private balcony, and breathtaking views.

Patrick Mahomes' home

Patrick's main home features an expansive backyard that looks more like a hotel

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is building himself a multi-million-dollar real estate empire, which isn't surprising considering he signed a ten-year, $503 million contract with the Chiefs in August 2020.

The 27-year-old owns four properties, three are in Missouri and he owns another sprawling abode in Texas. His first purchase in 2017 was a $350,000 two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Kansas City, which is the only unit in the building to have a top roof deck and a two-car garage.

In 2019, Patrick splashed out $1.8 million on a three-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion, also in Kansas City. Features include a 1,250 square feet master bedroom, a chef's kitchen, an exercise room, a pool, and a hot tub.

Patrick bought an eight-acre empty plot of land in Belton, Missouri, back in 2020, for a reported $400,000. According to the NY Post, in 2021 he built a new home on the grounds, and a year later he added a swimming pool.

Patrick's home features a closet with 180 pairs of shoes inside

The football star's main abode is his most luxurious worth a whopping $3.37 million. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion is located in Westlake, Texas, and has been described as an "entertainer's dream."

Features include a spacious kitchen with breakfast seating for 12 people, a floating staircase, and a wine room. There is also a private study that leads to a private loft. The main bedroom comes with panoramic views and boasts a spa bath with an infinity edge tub, a walk-through shower, and a dressing area.

If all that wasn't enough, there's also a game room, a wet bar, an expansive balcony, an outdoor grill, a pool, a spa, and a fire pit.

Chris Jones' home

Chris has lived in the same home for years

Not much is known about defensive tackle Chris Jones' house as he rarely shares photos from the property. However, it has been reported that he still owns the same six-bedroom home in Overland Park, KS, that he purchased in September 2020 for $1.85 million.

