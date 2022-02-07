David and Victoria Beckham's cosy bedroom at £150k home is so unexpected It was nothing like their Holland Park mansion

Before they owned several luxurious homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami, David Beckham and his wife Victoria lived in a modest home in Salford – and their former bedroom may surprise you.

An unearthed video taken in 1997 – two years before the couple tied the knot – reveals one of their bedrooms featured a small double bed with white valance sheets and a sweet bunny teddy on the pillow, despite the fact that their eldest son Brooklyn wasn't born until 1999. The space was finished with classic white walls, a wooden side table and cream draped curtains. Unlike their minimalist property today, the Beckhams' former home was filled with ornaments and pictures lining their windowsill that added a homely, lived-in feel.

The room also featured a dressing area in the corner with rails holding rows of silk shirts and a whopping 15 pairs of trainers neatly positioned underneath a radiator. Sky Sports presenter Rob McCaffery, who was given the house tour, joked: "Every woman in the country wants to wander in here now."

David and Victoria Beckham's former bedroom in Salford. Photo: YouTube

By comparison, their family mansion in Holland Park, London, has a huge walk-in dressing room which is decorated with a statement green velour sofa, a large black rug and a decadent chandelier. The walls are covered with wardrobe doors while a large window at the end of the space offers a bright room perfect for the fashion designer's outfit planning.

The property was reportedly worth £150,000, and the rest of the interior boasted a living room with two white leather sofas, blue curtains and a life-size cardboard cutout of the footballer "that his girlfriend's [Victoria's] mum had wanted", and a kitchen with white tiled floors, pale blue cabinets and checked blinds.

The footballer showed off his dressing area in the corner of the bedroom. Photo: YouTube

David and Victoria went on to purchase a two-bed flat in Alderley Edge for £317,000 in 1998, and Rowneybury House – nicknamed 'Beckingham Palace' after the Queen's royal residence, Buckingham Palace – for £2.5 million in 1999. The latter came complete with a maze, a swimming pool and 24 acres of land.

'Beckingham Palace' in Hertfordshire

But their Salford home clearly held a special place in their hearts. In an interview with the M.E.N. in 2008, Spice Girls star Victoria said: "When we were last in Manchester for the Spice Girls gig David and I drove back to that house in Hazelhurst Road to have a look. There are such fond memories for us - of the Trafford Centre and all that kind of thing.

"I know David misses Manchester as well and still keeps in touch with everyone."

