Victoria Beckham unveils unseen space inside endless dressing room

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham regularly shows off her hottest fashion looks from her swanky dressing room at her £31million mansion in London, but on Wednesday the mother-of-four showcased a never before seen area – and we were amazed!

The star was rocking a Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper in Grey Melange, which is one of her jumpers from her latest range and she declared it as one of her "favourite looks". As she spoke to the camera, the former singer strutted into a room adjacent to her main walk-in wardrobe.

Behind Victoria there was a black clothes rail peppered with pieces (presumably from her very own collection) and underneath there was a white plinth with a pair of black loafers on. As the camera panned around, fans could observe two wicker stools in the room.

Victoria spends a lot of time in her dressing room

Eagle-eyed fans would have also spotted Victoria's daughter Harper in the background of the clip while Victoria explained her love for the outfit.

The room is a little more minimal than her main dressing room which is decorated with a statement green velour sofa, a large black rug and a decadent chandelier. The walls are covered with wardrobe doors which have a grid pattern to them and black handles. There is also a large window at the end of the space, making it nice and bright for outfit planning.

The Beckhams have an incredible London base

Victoria shares her megamansion with her husband David and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper (eldest son Brooklyn has bought a home in America with his fiancé Nicola Peltz).

Its hefty price tag makes it 45 times more expensive than the average London property price of £674,491, and it is also almost three times pricier than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house in California.

The family also have an idyllic property in the Cotswolds which is where they spent a lot of the UK lockdown, and they also have a jaw-dropping Miami apartment.

