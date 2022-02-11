How to design your garden like the royals: Inspiration from The Queen, Prince Charles + more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen and Prince Charles are among the British royals who are known for their passion for horticulture, and it's evident in the beautiful gardens at residences including Highgrove and Buckingham Palace.

While we may not have our own professional gardeners or have quite as much outdoor space as the royals, we can still give our gardens a regal makeover using some of the special features and plants they love. The experts at Crown Pavilions share their top tips…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Find out all about Princess Diana's favourite Kensington Palace gardens

1. Plant the Queen's favourite flower

Lily of the Valley is known to be the Queen's favourite flower, and featured in her coronation bouquet, along with the royal wedding bouquets of Queen Victoria and the Duchess of Cambridge. The beautiful flower grows in the garden at Buckingham Palace, and with its bell-shaped white flowers, it is the perfect addition to any garden, providing a sweetly scented fragrance in the summer months.

Top tip: "Lily of the Valley struggles to grow in the colder months, so it's best to plant them during the spring, around March. These flowers also thrive in the shade but can do well in the sun, providing they have sufficient water, so make sure to position them well."

Lily of the Valley, £7.99, Thompson & Morgan

2. Install a pavilion

A pavilion is an ultimate luxury outdoor focal point, offering a space to entertain or laze away a summer's afternoon, so it's little surprise they can be found in many royal gardens – and Prince Charles has even built beehive pavilions at Highgrove House.

If you have the space, adding a pavilion or wooden gazebo can transform your garden, and is ideal for entertaining in the summer months.

3. Consider a water feature

Water features are seen across the royal grounds, as well as throughout the royal parks. For your own outdoor space, a water feature can give your home that "wow" factor, adding a relaxing ambience to the garden.

Choosing a feature will depend on the amount of space and investment you have; solar fountains can be a great, more environmentally-friendly addition to your space, while floating water fountains can also be a beautiful way to recreate the fountains featured in the Serpentine.

Prince Charles has a water feature at Highgrove that was shown at Chelsea Flower Show in 2001

4. Try topiary

Topiary refers to "the art or practice of clipping shrubs or trees into ornamental shapes," and is evident throughout the royal gardens.

To incorporate this whimsical display in your own garden, first choose plants with finely textured, small leaves, such as berberis, hebe, yew and lavender. From there, take inspiration from gardens you’ve seen, deciding on what design would best suit your own outdoor space. To make your life easier, consider hiring an expert gardener to make your vision come to life.

5. Plant Delphinium

For Prince Charles, Delphiniums are number one on the list when it comes to plants. Renowned for its rich colours, this stunning flower has been grown in the UK for centuries, providing the perfect backdrop to your garden. Famous for its deep purple, this flower represents the colour seen throughout the reign of many queens and kings, representing wealth and power.

Top tip: "For the best results, plant your delphiniums in a spot with heavy sunlight, in well-drained soil. Delphiniums are tall plants, so it’s also important to make sure they are protected from the wind. Fortunately, these flowers can be planted at any time of year, but spring or autumn is best as the soil will be warm and moist."

Delphinium mixed, £6.99, Thompson & Morgan

