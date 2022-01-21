Mark Wright reveals amazing feature in new home with Michelle Keegan The couple are adding finishing touches to the property

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan may still be busy choosing the finishing touches for their new home in Essex, but there is one key feature already in place - just in time for Mark’s birthday.

The former TOWIE star shared a glimpse inside their new home bar as he celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday by downing a pint of Heineken with the builders after work.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share a look inside the bar, Mark told fans: "To make it even better, the day that the bar got up and running, is my birthday! What a way to spend my birthday, a pint in my new bar, in my new house."

Mark explained that although there is still work to be done in the room, the beer pumps were working.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's new home has a bar

The bar will be an impressive space when it is completed, located on the ground floor and set in front of two large windows.

It is one of a number of exciting additions to the property, including an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and steam room, and a home gym.

Mark enjoyed a pint in the bar on his birthday

Mark and Michelle have been keeping fans updated with progress photos throughout the build, and on Wednesday the radio DJ revealed the incredible country views from their new living room.

"The main view from the main room in the house. The sun is rising beautifully this morning, look at that. We'll never get bored of this," he said, before spanning the camera around to show the workmen with wheelbarrows in the garden.

"The boys are working hard on the landscaping outside," Mark added.

