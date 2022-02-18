10 best home deals in the MADE.COM flash sale - shop before time runs out

Karen Silas
Love MADE.COM? There's a home flash sale on with discounts on bedding, storage, furniture, home decor, garden must-haves and more
When it comes to shopping for home buys, there's only one thing we love more than a sale – and that's a FLASH SALE! And one of our favourite places to find reasonably-priced stylish homeware, MADE.COM, is having a blink-and-you'll miss it flash sale with 20% off on selected items from egg chairs and sofas to wall art and home accessories.
What to buy in the MADE.COM sale
You’ll find everything you need – garden furniture, bedding, storage, furniture, lighting, home decor and more – at irresistible discounts. But shop quick, because the flash sale ends on Sunday, 20 February.
The 20% discount will be shown at checkout. And even if you don't find what you're looking for in the flash sale, be sure to check out the MADE.COM last chance clearance section, offering massive deals on their ever-chic offerings.
Best MADE.COM flash deals to shop now
100% Cotton Duvet Cover Set, Double, White, was £62 now £49.60, MADE.COM
Carla 100% Cotton Bath Mat, 70 x 100cm, was £32 now £25.60, MADE.COM
Elvi Chaise Sofa Bed, also in grey, was £725 now £580, MADE.COM
Vario Storage Jar, Large, was £12 now £9.60, MADE.COM
Asare Ottoman Storage Bench, 7 colours, was £225 now £180, MADE.COM
Dayde Wood and Copper Bike Stand, more options, was £62 now £49.60, MADE.COM
Lilo 3-pc Rose Gold Bathroom Set, also in copper, was £39 now £32, MADE.COM
Lyra Garden Hanging Chair, more colours, was £495, now £435, MADE.COM
Natural History Museum Framed Prints, set of 2, was £175 now £140, MADE.COM
Hooper Coffee Storage Table, was £255 now £204, MADE.COM
