10 best home deals in the MADE.COM flash sale - shop before time runs out

When it comes to shopping for home buys, there's only one thing we love more than a sale – and that's a FLASH SALE! And one of our favourite places to find reasonably-priced stylish homeware, MADE.COM, is having a blink-and-you'll miss it flash sale with 20% off on selected items from egg chairs and sofas to wall art and home accessories.

What to buy in the MADE.COM sale

You’ll find everything you need – garden furniture, bedding, storage, furniture, lighting, home decor and more – at irresistible discounts. But shop quick, because the flash sale ends on Sunday, 20 February.

The 20% discount will be shown at checkout. And even if you don't find what you're looking for in the flash sale, be sure to check out the MADE.COM last chance clearance section, offering massive deals on their ever-chic offerings.

Best MADE.COM flash deals to shop now

100% Cotton Duvet Cover Set, Double, White, was £62 now £49.60, MADE.COM

Carla 100% Cotton Bath Mat, 70 x 100cm, was £32 now £25.60, MADE.COM

Elvi Chaise Sofa Bed, also in grey, was £725 now £580, MADE.COM

Vario Storage Jar, Large, was £12 now £9.60, MADE.COM

Asare Ottoman Storage Bench, 7 colours, was £225 now £180, MADE.COM

Dayde Wood and Copper Bike Stand, more options, was £62 now £49.60, MADE.COM

Lilo 3-pc Rose Gold Bathroom Set, also in copper, was £39 now £32, MADE.COM

Lyra Garden Hanging Chair, more colours, was £495, now £435, MADE.COM

Natural History Museum Framed Prints, set of 2, was £175 now £140, MADE.COM

Hooper Coffee Storage Table, was £255 now £204, MADE.COM

