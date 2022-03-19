The Queen's Balmoral estate undergoes major changes ahead of her 'extended stay' Her Majesty will retreat to Scotland after her platinum jubilee

The Queen is said to have made some noticeable upgrades to her Balmoral estate as she plans to spend "much more time" in Scotland after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

PHOTOS: The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories – inside

Her Majesty – who last month indicated she was experiencing some mobility problems – has reportedly had a £20,000 wheelchair lift installed in one of her favourite cottages within the grounds, Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family of the royal family while visiting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Queen's beloved Scottish holiday home

According to The Sun, the 95-year-old monarch is also increasing security around the lodge and plans to install a new security gate, a state-of-the-art intercom system, and a string of new CCTV cameras.

News of the wheelchair lift comes after the Queen referred to her mobility issues during her first in-person meeting following a brief period of isolation after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time with his mother.

READ: The Queen scaling back duties as she looks set to miss more public events

READ: The staggering cost to live in the Queen's royal residences

In an ITV News video of the event circulated on Twitter last month, the Queen, who was standing with the aid of a walking stick, pointed to her left leg or foot, and commented: "Well, as you can see, I can’t move."

The Queen has been using a walking stick on certain outings

Her Majesty typically visits her Scottish home every April and August and Balmoral holds many fond memories for her as it is where her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, left his personal mark on their beloved summer home, in the form of a sprawling vegetable patch and kitchen garden.

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places on earth; she and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.