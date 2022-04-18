Michael Strahan leaves fans in hysterics with fail in home video The ABC star is a proud dog dad nonetheless

Michael Strahan enjoys spending time at home with his family and kids, but no one seems to grab his attention quite like his adorable dog, Enzo.

In a new video he shared, the Good Morning America star aimed to show off his pup's special set of skills, only for it to end up falling hilariously flat.

"Hey! Alright, I'm so excited, because Enzo and I have been working on some new tricks," he said with Enzo sitting at his feet, looking up at his owner.

He decided to show one specific trick, saying to his pet: "Go to the refrigerator and get daddy some water."

When Enzo didn't move, he continued: "Go on. To the refrigerator. Get daddy some water." He pointed at the refrigerator to no avail, with Enzo remaining put.

Eventually, the moment turned slightly awkward for Michael, who could only look at his dog and then give the camera a couple of sidelong glances.

Michael's plan to show off Enzo's skills didn't work out the way he'd hoped

He then saved face by going: "Enzo, down," which Enzo simply responded to by staying in the same position, which got Michael excited as he stated: "There you go. My boy the GENIUS!"

The ABC star hilariously captioned the clip: "My dog is a GENIUS… can't tell me anything different LOLOL," and fans quickly inundated the comments section with laughing emojis for his "fail."

"YES! he is a GENIUS, look at Enzo listening so attentively! Lol! He knows you usually cater to him and refuses to jeopardize that privilege!!! BRILLIANT!!!" one wrote.

Another stated: "Enzo is so fast you can't even see him move," with a third adding: "When I ask him to go fix me a drink, he does it!!!" A fourth even commented: "I could tell he was debating on it!"

The GMA host is a loving dog dad

Michael enjoys a special bond with Enzo, particularly often sharing snapshots of the two of them relaxing during breaks from hectic GMA schedules.



