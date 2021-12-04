Michael Strahan's mom shares new glimpse inside star's rarely-seen New York home The Good Morning America star has a close relationship with his mother

Michael Strahan's proud mom Louise has been staying with the star over the past few days following his jersey retirement ceremony last weekend.

The Good Morning America star is enjoying every moment of having his mother around, and has been sharing some seriously heartwarming photos of the pair on social media.

Most recently, Michael shared a picture of Louise relaxing inside the star's living room at his home in New York.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan lost for words live on air in hilarious segment

The picture gave another glimpse inside the sportsman's spacious property in the city, which is impeccably tidy, and features several pieces of artwork hanging on the walls.

The living room is vast and features to sofas, along with a coffee table, and looks out onto the garden. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

Michael Strahan shared a candid photo of his mom inside his stunning living room

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Michael, who not only celebrated his jersey retirement, but recently marked a milestone birthday.

In November, the TV favorite turned 50, and was inundated with messages and gifts from his friends and family, including his work colleagues on GMA.

The GMA star inside his kitchen in New York

The co-anchors made sure that Michael's birthday was celebrated in a special show last month.

On air, Michael was treated to birthday messages from famous faces he had previously interviewed, and was even surprised with a video message from his mom.

He also received gifts from his co-stars including Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who gave him a framed photo of him dancing – much to Michael's delight.

Another look inside Michael's home

On his actual birthday, the star enjoyed celebrating in private with his family, including his four children.

The star shares children Michael Jr. and Tanita with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with his ex-wife Jean Strahan.

