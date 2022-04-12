Michael Strahan's daughter makes runway debut – and he's so proud! The Good Morning America star is a proud dad-of-four

Michael Strahan's teenage daughter Isabella's dreams came true over the weekend as she made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City.

The proud father shared a montage of some of the highlights from the day, including 17-year-old Isabella getting ready in the makeup room ahead of her big moment, and her walking down the runway dressed in a show-stopping bridal gown.

Alongside the video, the GMA star wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

VIDEO: Watch Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella walk the runway

Michael's GMA co-stars were quick to react to the footage, with Amy Robach responding with clapping hand emojis, while Jennifer Ashton simply posted love heart eye emojis.

Fans also commented, with one writing: "This makes me so happy, yay Isabella!" while another wrote: "She's absolutely beautiful." A third added: "Oh my goodness, your baby is now a beautiful grown young lady!"

Michael shares Isabella and her twin sister Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia

The former sports star is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

There's no doubt that the TV star is a doting father and when he's not working he enjoys nothing more than spending time with his kids.

The GMA star is a doting family man

Michael's home is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

