Bridgerton's staggering house costs revealed - and one is £5.4m/month

As well as serving up fashion inspiration, Bridgerton has been giving us real home envy with the most swoon-worthy properties. The hit Netflix show is shot in historical residences around Bath, London and York, and from the Featherington residence to the castle belonging to Daphne and Simon they are all rather impressive.

The property experts at Essential Living have scoured the internet to find the estimated listed prices for each extravagant home and how much it would actually cost you to rent them out…

Queen Charlotte's residence

Real-life location: Hampton Court Palace, Richmond, London

Value: £493,112,101

Monthly rent: £5,424,233

Key facts: With over 47,000 meters squared of space and impeccable grounds, Hampton Court is up there with the best. The pre-regency era palace was graced by Henry VIII himself, and did you know the kitchen is large enough to cook for 1,000 people?

The Duke and Duchess' residence (Season 1)

Real-life location: Castle Howard, York

Value: £222,445,885

Monthly rent: £2,446,904

Key facts: After Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset tied the knot in season one, they moved to the fictional Clyvedon Castle to begin their short-lived fairytale - but the property is actually named Castle Howard in York. The magnificent 140-room home took a staggering 100 years to build, so it’s no surprise that the monthly rent at this divine castle would cost you over two million pounds.

The Gentlemen's Club

Real-life location: Lancaster House, West London

Value: £69,903,574

Monthly rent: £768,939

Key facts: Often graced by fan favourite Anthony Bridgerton, the dreamy decor within this key Bridgerton location is situated within Lancaster House, West London. This place is no stranger to the spotlight, as it has also been included in The King’s Speech and Downton Abbey.

Lady Danbury's residence

Real-life location: Holburne Museum of Art, Bath

Value: £46,419,163

Monthly rent: £510,610

Key facts: The lavish Danbury ball scenes were filmed in the Holburne Museum in Bath which is home to a luxurious art collection. If you were to rent this impressive space out it would cost you more than £500,00 per month. Eek!

The Bridgerton residence

Real-life location: Ranger's House, Greenwich, London

Value: £36,723,655

Monthly rent: £403,960

Key facts: Possibly the most important property in the show is the Bridgerton residence, which is actually known as Ranger’s House. ​​This traditional Georgian mansion with ivy and wisteria-covered red brick was built in 1722.

The Featherington residence

Real-life location: No. 1 Royal Crescent, Bath

Value: £6,711,588

Monthly rent: £73,827

Key facts: Last, but certainly not least, is 17th century No. 1 Royal Crescent. Part of the prestigious buildings that form the Crescent, No. 1 represents one of the best examples of Palladian architecture in Bath. In 1776, the beautifully-crafted structure was home to Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany. This grandeur home will cost you £73,000 in monthly rent. You better get saving now!

