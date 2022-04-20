The Beckhams' £73million property portfolio revealed – from London to Miami The Beckhams have lavish homes around the world

David and Victoria Beckham regularly give fans a peek inside their beautiful UK homes in London and the Cotswolds, but they are not the only properties owned by the couple.

The Beckhams have invested much of their fortune into real estate, and also own homes in Miami and Dubai, as well as a luxury yacht, in a property portfolio worth an estimated £73million. Get all the details on David and Victoria's incredible houses below…

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes

David and Victoria Beckham's £31million London townhouse

Back in 2013, David and Victoria splashed out £31million on their incredible seven-bedroom home in the exclusive area of Holland Park, London. They spent an estimated £8million renovating the property before moving in, and the results speak for themselves.

David and Victoria Beckham have a £31million London home

Photos shared by the couple and their children on social media have showcased its incredible entrance, grand staircase and impressive kitchen. However, it was recently revealed that part of the house has been cordoned off as it is close to collapsing, and can't be immediately repaired as the building is Grade II-listed.

The Beckhams' £6million Cotswolds farmhouse

The retired footballer and fashion designer invested in a £6.15million Grade II-listed farmhouse in the Cotswolds in December 2016. Similarly to their London house, the couple spent a lot of money to renovate and upgrade the property, including enlisting three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola and an orchard. There is also an outdoor swimming pool, football pitch, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family.

David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home has a sauna in the garden

David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse

David and Victoria own a Miami penthouse worth £19million in the exclusive One Hundred Museum building, which they visit for holidays and for David's work with his football team, Inter Miami.

The residence was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms, along with a rooftop pool.

David and Victoria's Miami penthouse is in the exclusive One Hundred Museum building

The Beckhams' bespoke £5million yacht

Holidays with Elton John and David Furnish reportedly inspired David Beckham to splurge on his own £5million yacht in 2021. The 93.5ft vessel has been named Seven, in homage to David's football career and the number he wore on his shirts for Manchester United and England, and provided another luxurious base for David, Victoria and their family while they were in Miami for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April.

The boat will offer the family the opportunity to explore even more of Miami and the surrounding areas, with David and Victoria reportedly keen to sail around the Florida Keys on a future trip.

David Beckham bought a £5million yacht in 2021

Victoria and David's £4million Burj Khalifa home

Among the lesser known additions to the Beckhams' property portfolio is a £4million home in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. David reportedly spent £4million on the home in the world's tallest tower in 2009 and is still thought to own it now, but unlike their other homes, they haven't shared photos from inside on social media.

The Beckhams' £8million second Dubai home

The Beckhams gifted their Dubai villa to Victoria's parents

David and Victoria have owned another property in Dubai since 2002. They bought a villa in Palm Jumeirah for £1.3million, but by 2008 its value was estimated to have risen to £8million.

However, after realising they wouldn't have much opportunity to spend time at the house, they reportedly gifted it to Victoria's parents, Tony and Jackie Adams. Victoria previously revealed a rare look at the property in a throwback photo to mark Father's Day in 2020, showcasing its stunning exteriors and outdoor pool area.

