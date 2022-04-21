9 best garden pods for a luxury outdoor area 2022: John Lewis, Etsy & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gardens are our pride and joy when it comes to the spring and summer months. Add a garden pod to the mix and you can make the most of your outdoor space all year round.

A garden pod will be quite the feature in any garden, whether you use it to unwind with a good book, enjoy meals al fresco, turn it into a play area for the kids, or an outdoor office when working from home.

While some may be looking for restaurant-style pods, fixed garden pods, or pop-up igloo pods, others may be looking to find the perfect fit for their garden, and shoppers can do both.

High street retailers, such as Homebase and John Lewis have a variety of garden pods to shop, while online retailers, such as Etsy and Amazon, are also a popular go-to.

We've curated the best igloos to upgrade your outdoor area this summer, all you need to do is prep the Aperol Spritz and relax.

John Lewis

John Lewis never fails us, and once again it has delivered as shoppers can get their hands on stylish garden pods for their outdoor space.

From domes to seat eight people, to rotating designs, John Lewis has a wide selection to choose from.

Farmer's Cottage Oval Garden Summerhouse Pod, £13,995, John Lewis

Homebase

Homebase is a longstanding retailer we have turned to for many years when revamping the interiors or exteriors in our home. So shoppers will be pleased to learn they also have garden pods to shop too.

For those looking for a little more affordable dome for their garden Homebase may just be the ticket.

Astreea Igloo Oslo, £1,185, Homebase

Etsy

We are in awe of the glamping pods you find in quiet countrysides, and now you could have one in the comfort of your own home - or garden, rather.

Etsy has a large roster of companies to shop specifically for garden pods, and you can also hire them for as little as £50.

Garden Retreat/ Glamping Pod, £12,500, Etsy

Amazon

Amazon is another one of out go-to’s when it comes to shopping for pretty much everything, garden pods, bubble tents and igloos included.

While some may be looking for pop-up designs to take down when summer is over, others may prefer more sturdy and permanent garden set-ups, and Amazon has it all.

Alvantor Bubble Tent, £599.99, Amazon

Amazon

On the hunt for an affordable garden pod, and one that will arrive quickly so you can make the most of your outdoor space while the sun is out? Amazon has you covered.

Amazon Prime shoppers can enjoy speedy delivery with a monthly subscription, although non-members can trial the Prime membership for 30-days, and if you do, we recommend investing in a dome during that time.

Geo Garden Dining Outdoor Igloo Pod, £589, Amazon

Cuckooland

Cuckooland has heard our cries for affordable and uber luxe-looking garden pods.

With various igloos to choose from, shoppers truly are spoilt for choice. And with some pods costing around the £300 mark it’s a lot more purse-friendly than other retailers, and you don’t have to splurge your entire life’s savings.

Ornate Garden Rotating Pod, £359, Cuckooland

Rattan And Teak

Rattan and Teak may not be as well known a shopping destination, but it is one to have on your radar when shopping outdoor furniture.

Looking for a pod with a difference, the Outdoor Day Bed may just be for you, as it is giving us mega holiday vibes.

Poole Apple Rattan Outdoor Day Bed Pod, £3,999.99, Rattan and Teak

Layzee Living

We often lust after a night’s stay under the stars in a bubble pod in the Maldives, Mexico or Iceland, but you don’t have to travel that far to enjoy the experience, as Layzee Living has proved.

Layzee Living has a variety of garden pods, igloo pods, and other outdoor furniture for the whole family to enjoy.

HypeDome Igloo Pod, £3145, Layzee Living

Lime Lace

Lime Lace has pulled out all the stops when it comes to garden furniture, as it stocks pods, domes and igloos, as well as garden lighting and so much more.

Shoppers who spend over £100 will be eligible for free delivery, which is just another bonus when shopping garden furniture.

Garden Pod The Rotating Lounger Pod, £10,599, Lime Lace

