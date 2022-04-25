Sharon Osbourne to overhaul $12m mansion due to husband Ozzy's declining health - report

Sharon Osbourne, 69, lives with her husband Ozzy, 73, and their 11 pets in a vast LA mansion but with the Black Sabbath star's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, it's going to be all change at their $12m mansion.

The Sun has reported that The Talk star and her husband plan on overhauling the vast space to accommodate for a rehab wing to assist Ozzy. The proposed plans include an extension which will house enough space for a nurse's flat, presumably an on-site carer who can take care of the star.

It has been reported that there will also be "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, as well as "discreet grab rails and aids" throughout.

The health and wellbeing nature of the renovations will also see the addition of a pool house orangery and a garden room. There will be an exercise studio and views of a new lake for Ozzy to make use of.

The couple's home will be transformed

It was two years ago that the star first spoke out about his neurological condition, and this is the most recent update fans have had to indicate his declining health.

The couple's mansion, Hancock Park in Los Angeles costs 17 times an average LA property and with 9,000 square feet of space, it is pretty spectacular already.

The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.

They live with 11 pets

The couple are no strangers to letting the public into their home, after starring on hit reality show The Osbournes. In the past, they have lived in a number of show-stopping homes and they have even sold properties to fellow A-listers Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera.

