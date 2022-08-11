Ozzy Osbourne 'breaks Sharon's heart' with health update after life-altering surgery The Black Sabbath frontman is married to Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has probably been through every possible emotion while dealing with his ongoing health battles over the years.

The Black Sabbath frontman recently underwent surgery in the hopes of getting his old life back, which appears to have been a success as he is on the road to recovery, but it hasn't come without heartache.

Ozzy admitted that after his life-altering procedure and plenty of painkillers, he is feeling hopeful that he will one day be able to go back on the road with his band, but his struggles with his health and recovery have been difficult for his wife, Sharon Osbourne, to watch.

"Never have I been laid up so bad for so long," the 73-year-old told The Sun. "It's been breaking Sharon's heart to see me like this, but I will get back on tour if it [expletive] kills me."

Ozzy proved recently just how well he is doing following his neck surgery. He made a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham to close the ceremony with his bandmates, much to the delight of his wife.

Ozzy has battled with his health for years

Sharon took to Instagram to share how proud she is of her husband, posting two photos of him which she captioned: "Thank you Commonwealth Games it was an honour."

Sharon revealed that Ozzy was set to undergo major surgery that was "really going to determine the rest of his life," in June after Ozzy opened up about his health woes in Classic Rock magazine in May.

"I can't walk properly these days," he said. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Ozzy is on the road to recovery

The singer was also diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003, sharing the news with his fans in 2020 after feeling he was unable to hide his health issues anymore.

Ozzy has had to endure several more health problems since, including a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and his debilitating mobility issues that stem from a quad biking accident in 2003.

His health worsened in 2019 after a fall inside his Los Angeles home that left him needing multiple back and neck surgeries and saw 15 screws inserted in his spine.

