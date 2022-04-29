Prince William ditches home office for relaxed WFH set-up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Although many of us have returned, or will be returning, to the office, sometimes working from home is unavoidable, and Prince William has now got a relaxed set-up.

Ditching the traditional home office, the royal has now gotten to used to a cosier setting, instead taking calls in his living room. A photo was shared of William as he was listening to victims of the recent Australian floods. The Duke had his laptop perched on a swanky laptop stand that was balanced on the coffee table, as he morosely listened to those speaking.

"The sheer magnitude and long term impacts the floods in Australia have had on those affected is devastating," an Instagram Stories post from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account read.

"The speed of destruction has resulted in thousands left without homes, business and income.

"Residents and emergency responders are continuing to work together to rebuild shattered neighbourhoods and recover from this natural disaster."

William showed off his new work set-up

During the video call, William heard from Ashley Slapp, a local State Emergency Services commander, who had conducted over 150 rescue missions in just the month of February.

He also heard from Jeanette Wilkins, a headteacher at a school that was badly hit by floods, with Jeanette telling the Duke: "We've lost our school and everything in it."

After hearing their words, William responded: "You've all painted a picture of the scale of these floods, truly horrendous and really quite startling.

"All of you are doing a fantastic job in your communities. Whether it's your business, your school, your community or in the emergency services, you’re all doing a brilliant job of being those figureheads and those leaders which your community sadly needs right now. But on top of that make sure you look after yourselves."

He added: "It's hollow words from sat here in the United Kingdom but thank you and well done for everything you did."

