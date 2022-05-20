Stacey Solomon shares emotional announcement with fans ahead of wedding: 'Here's to forever'

Stacey Solomon paid a heartfelt tribute to her late dog Theo as she shared an exciting announcement with fans on Thursday.

The Loose Women star revealed that she has written a second book, Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage, showcasing all of her DIY and craft projects in her family home, which she dedicated to her fiancé Joe Swash, her three children and beloved pets, and her emotional dedication to her pet Chihuahua resonated with fans.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares exciting announcement with fans

"Introducing… Tap To Tidy at Pickle Cottage. I really hope you love this as much as I have adored making it. It’s been my baby for the last year and I'm so so proud of it. Thank you for being the most incredible insta family anyone could ever wish for and coming along on this magical journey with us," Stacey wrote on Instagram.

"To the moon and back, always. Of course - Dedicated to my whole world - Joe, my Pickles, Teddy & Peanut. But a very special dedication to you Theo. Thank you for the best 13 years I could have ever wished for - Here’s to forever darling girl," she concluded.

Stacey Solomon paid tribute to her late dog Theo

Stacey's new book is a follow-up to her bestseller, Tap to Tidy. It will be released in September and will share a room-by-room guide of how the crafty mum has transformed her home, Pickle Cottage, since moving there in March 2021.

The 32-year-old will reveal her DIY tips and tricks, organisational hacks and guidance of when it's time to call in the professionals, along with her favourite DIY products and power tools, in a bid to build confidence in anyone looking to update their own home and tackle a DIY project of their own.

Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage, £17.99, Amazon

"I’ve loved every moment of transforming Pickle Cottage into our forever home. I never thought I’d be giving people tips on DIY or organising renovations, but I’ve learnt so much along the way and it can bring so much joy," Stacey said. "I hope this book gives people the confidence and inspiration they need to pick up a drill or paintbrush and create their dream space!"

It has been a busy 12 months for Stacey, as not only has she been renovating her home, but she also welcomed her daughter Rose in October, and has been planning her wedding to partner Joe, which is expected to take place this summer.

